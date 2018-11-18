More Sports / Swimming

Rikako Ikee rewrites national 100-meter freestyle record

Kyodo

Teenage sensation Rikako Ikee slashed 0.24 second from her national record in the women’s 100-meter freestyle on Sunday at the Kosuke Kitajima Cup.

The 18-year-old Ikee clocked 52.79 seconds on the final day of the two-day meet at Tokyo Tatsumi International Swimming Center. She set the previous record at April’s national championships.

The current world record, set by Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom last year, is 51.71 seconds.

“I didn’t think I’d push it this far,” said Ikee after breaking 53 seconds for the first time. “Up until 75 meters, I still had a lot in reserve.”

Her 50-meter split time of 25.84 was 0.25 faster than her record time at the nationals.

“I could have raced about another five meters,” she said.

Ikee shot to stardom by winning six gold medals at this summer’s Asian Games in Jakarta and will likely become one of the faces of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The long-course tournament, hosted by the Tokyo Swimming Association, is named after four-time Olympic gold medalist Kosuke Kitajima.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Kodai Ichihara poses with his trophy after carding an 8-under 63 on Sunday to win the Dunlop Phoenix in Miyazaki.
Kodai Ichihara fires 63 to replace Brooks Koepka as Dunlop Phoenix champion
Japan's Kodai Ichihara came from behind with an 8-under 63 to win the Dunlop Phoenix on Sunday, ending world No. 1 Brooks Koepka's two-year reign as tournament champion. The 36-year-old ...
Miho Takagi (left) and Nao Kodaira pose after winning the silver and bronze medal, respectively, at the ISU speedskating World Cup women's 1,000-meter event in Obihiro, Hokkaido on Sunday.
Miho Takagi earns silver ahead of Nao Kodaira in 1,000-meter race
Miho Takagi and Nao Kodaira claimed silver and bronze, respectively, on Sunday in the women's 1,000-meter race won by Austria's Vanessa Herzog at the season-opening event of the ISU speedskating...
Stelvio (second from left) and jockey William Buick finish just ahead of the pack at the Mile Championship in Kyoto on Sunday.
Stelvio edges Persian Knight in Mile Championship for first G1 victory
Fifth-favorite Stelvio earned his first Grade 1 victory on Sunday at Kyoto Racecourse after capturing the Mile Championship, the second race in the Japan Autumn International series. The...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Rikako Ikee waves to fans after setting a new national record in the women's 100-meter freestyle at the Kosuke Kitajima Cup on Sunday.

,