Miho Takagi earns silver ahead of Nao Kodaira in 1,000-meter race

Miho Takagi and Nao Kodaira claimed silver and bronze, respectively, on Sunday in the women’s 1,000-meter race won by Austria’s Vanessa Herzog at the season-opening event of the ISU speedskating World Cup.

Herzog crossed the line in 1 minute, 14.568 seconds at Meiji Hokkaido Tokachi Oval in Hokkaido. Takagi finished 0.25 behind, while Kodaira finished another 0.02 back.

“I didn’t do so well in the 1,500 meters yesterday, so I’m glad I clocked that time today,” Takagi said. “But after looking back at the times, I think there are some things I have to work on.

“I want to try new things this season. There will be times when I fail, but I don’t want to run away from my mistakes.”

Kodaira, who set the world record in the 1,000 last year, topped the podium twice in the women’s 500 at the three-day meet. The 32-year-old, however, said she was not happy with her performance in the first of six World Cup competitions this season.

“I was unstable in every single one of my races so I’m not satisfied,” Kodaira said. “But there are many things that I can only try out during competitions, so I think I was able to gain valuable experience.”

In the women’s 3,000 held later in the day, Takagi finished 11th in the 16-woman field topped by the Netherland’s Esmee Visser. Russia’s Natalia Voronina took silver and the Czech Republic’s Martina Sablikova earned bronze.