Yuzuru Hanyu overcomes ankle injury to earn Cup of Russia title
Yuzuru Hanyu competes in the men's free skate at the Cup of Russia on Saturday in Moscow. Hanyu finished first with 278.42 points. | KYODO

Figure Skating

AP, AFP-JIJI

MOSCOW – Yuzuru Hanyu overcame an injury to his right ankle to win the men’s title at the Cup of Russia on Saturday.

Hanyu, the two-time defending Olympic gold medalist, started strongly with two clean quads and appeared to be his usual assured self in the free skate, but he stepped out of his second pass at a quad toe loop then fell on a triple and singled an axel.

With his ankle wrapped in a bandage, Hanyu hobbled into a news conference and said he had aggravated a previous ankle injury in the morning practice.

He had considered dropping out, he said, but “I really love skating here. I really wanted to skate this program.”

The injury leaves him uncertain about whether he’ll compete in the Japan national championships or in the Grand Prix Final in December, Hanyu said.

Hanyu went into the free skate with a 20-point lead after setting a world record in Friday’s short program, but his preparations were cut short when he fell during an official practice session.

He left the rink with ice packed around his right ankle. An injury to the same ankle last year caused him to miss the Grand Prix Final.

However, he returned to the ice for Saturday’s competition, making a number of errors during his “Art on Ice” by Edvin Marton free routine.

However, the Sochi and Pyeongchang Olympic champion did enough to collect 167.89 points, to give him 278.42 overall.

“I twisted my foot this morning and it really hurts,” Hanyu told the Olympic Channel.

“(It) wasn’t as bad as last year. This injury made me change my program and sadly I couldn’t perform the way I wanted. I could have done better.”

Georgia’s Morisi Kvitelashvili, who landed three clean quads in the free skate and earned 248.58 points, made his first Grand Prix podium appearance.

“I really managed to execute everything I planned,” said Kvitelashvili. “Not everything went smoothly.”

Kazuki Tomono took bronze with 238.73 points, moving up from fourth place after the short program. Mikhail Kolyada of Russia (225.42) and Canada’s Keegan Messing (220.75) rounded out the top five.

Tomono said he had a bad case of the nerves at the beginning of his free skate and “was losing to myself,” but then regained control to win his first Grand Prix medal.

Yuzuru Hanyu competes in the men's free skate at the Cup of Russia on Saturday in Moscow. Hanyu finished first with 278.42 points. | KYODO Yuzuru Hanyu and his coach, Brian Orser, embrace after the men's free skate on Saturday. | KYODO Kazuki Tomono is seen in the men's free skate on Saturday at the Cup of Russia. Tomono finished third with 238.73 points. | AP

