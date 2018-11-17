Promoter says Floyd Mayweather-Tenshin Nasukawa exhibition match back on for New Year’s Eve
RIZIN Fighting Federation chairman Nobuyuki Sakakibara speaks to reporters at Haneda airport on Saturday. | AP

Floyd Mayweather’s match against kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa is once again on for New Year’s Eve as an exhibition fight with knockouts allowed but likely no decision granted on a win or a loss.

Nobuyuki Sakakibara, the head of RIZIN Fighting Federation, which is putting on the three-round exhibition, told reporters Saturday at Haneda airport that “a misunderstanding” was behind Mayweather, 41, appearing to back out.

The event, to be held at Saitama Super Arena on Dec. 31, was initially announced earlier this month.

Sakakibara, who just returned holding meetings with Mayweather in Los Angeles, said the basic agreement had not changed from the initial contract, which did not allow kicking.

He said Nasukawa, 20, will have a chance to knock out Mayweather, but the results will not go against either fighter’s win-loss record. Other details are still being worked out.

“We don’t want people to think this is some half-hearted playing around,” Sakakibara said, appearing before reporters in a sweatshirt.

He also said spectators would not see mere “casual sparring.”

Sakakibara stressed the event would include the largest payout for an exhibition fight but did not give specifics. Mayweather previously said he was already making “seven figures” just by talking about it.

“He will stand before Tenshin Dec. 31,” Sakakibara said of Mayweather. “It’s up to Tenshin whether he can create a miracle.”

Sakakibara acknowledged he could not rule out a last-minute cancellation but promised he would do his best to make what he called the “fun show” happen. He also said he could not tell what kind of shape Mayweather was in because he has not watched him work out.

The promoter compared the event to the first “Rocky” film, as well as to the 1976 match between Muhammad Ali and wrestler Antonio Inoki.

Mayweather told TMZ Sports earlier this week he would take part in the exhibition match after all, stressing he was making “a ton of money” even in retirement.

The best seats for the fight will cost ¥100,000 ($900) each. The cheapest seats cost 7,000 yen ($60).

