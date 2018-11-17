More Sports / Winter Sports

Nao Kodaira cruises to another World Cup victory over 500 meters

Kyodo

OBIHIRO, HOKKAIDO – Nao Kodaira kept her long-running win streak over 500 meters alive Saturday by claiming gold at a World Cup event on home ice.

A day after opening her World Cup season with a win, the Olympic champion clocked 37.298 seconds to extend her 500-meter win streak in all competitions to 31 races.

The 32-year-old sprint specialist finished 0.353 seconds ahead of runner-up Vanessa Herzog of Austria at Meiji Hokkaido Tokachi Oval. Russia’s Olga Fatkulina finished third.

Kodaira finished 0.198 faster than the previous day’s race, in which she lost her balance on the final bend.

“I think I raced well considering I did better than how I did before,” she said. “It wasn’t especially good or anything, but I didn’t make the same mistakes I made yesterday.”

Later in the day, Pyeongchang Olympic gold medalist Nana Takagi topped the podium in the women’s mass start. Irene Schouten of the Netherlands claimed silver, while South Korea’s Kim Bo-reum took bronze.

Takagi’s younger sister Miho finished runner-up in the women’s 1,500 meters, crossing the line in 1 minute, 55.127 seconds. She finished 0.09 seconds behind American Brittany Bowe.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Kento Momota competes against Son Wan-ho in the Hong Kong Open men's singles semifinals on Saturday.
No. 1 Kento Momota suffers shock defeat in Hong Kong semifinals
Top-ranked Kento Momota was sent packing in the Hong Kong Open semifinals Saturday after a stunning loss to South Korean Son Wan-ho. Son triumphed 18-21, 21-16, 21-19 in an exhausting 89...
Nihon University sophomore running back Kento Shiba runs for a touchdown in the first quarter against a mixed X League team on Saturday at Yokohama Stadium.
Phoenix triumph in return to field
The Phoenix are back on the field. The Nihon University football team, which has been suspended by the Kantoh Collegiate Football Association for the 2018 season after the illegal tackle...
Image Not Available
Big Game postponed due to California wildfire
The annual Big Game between Stanford and California scheduled for Saturday was postponed two weeks because of the unhealthy air quality in the Bay Area from a wildfire some 240 km to the north.

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Nao Kodaira | KYODO

, ,