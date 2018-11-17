Takakeisho handed first loss

Takakeisho relinquished his unbeaten record but kept a share of the lead at the Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament on Saturday.

The 22-year-old komusubi dropped to 6-1 when he succumbed to a ferocious slapdown against sekiwake Mitakeumi on Day 7 of the 15-day tournament at Fukuoka Kokusai Center.

Mitakuemi (4-3) had the momentum from the opening collision and looked set for a quick pushout before Takakeisho slipped to the side and circled behind the sekiwake.

The pair then exchanged a furious series of slaps and pushes at the center of the ring before Mitakeumi slammed Takekeisho to the clay.

Mitakeumi, winner of the Nagoya tournament in July, is aiming to overcome his lackluster start in Fukuoka as he pursues promotion to ozeki.

Mitakeumi improved to 5-3 head-to-head against Takakeisho, including victories in their past three meetings.

Rank-and-file wrestlers No. 9 Daieisho and No. 13 Onosho share the lead at 6-1 following wins over No. 7 Abi (5-2) and No. 16 Arawashi (1-6), respectively.

Starting the day one win off the pace, ozeki Takayasu (5-2) was forced out by rank-and-file grappler Ryuden following a 1-minute, 58-second marathon.

In their first top-level meeting, No. 4 Ryuden (2-5) secured a strong right-hand grip at the opening collision, but the heavier Takayasu held his ground.

As the pair battled for position, Ryuden gripped both hands on Takayasu’s belt, then broke a long stalemate at the center of the ring by driving the ozeki out.