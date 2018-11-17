Kyrie Irving carries Celtics past Raptors with dynamic effort in fourth quarter and OT
Boston's Kyrie Irving drives between Toronto's Fred VanVleet and Kawhi Leonard in overtime on Friday at TD Garden. | BOB DECHIARA / USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

BOSTON – Kyrie Irving had 11 straight Boston points down the stretch and scored 17 in all in the last 8:06 of the fourth quarter.

Then in overtime, he really turned it on.

The Celtics guard made or assisted on every basket in the extra period, finishing with 11 assists and a season-high 43 points on Friday to lead Boston to a 123-116 triumph over the Toronto Raptors.

“Man, he made some shots tonight where you’re just like, ‘Wow,’ ” Boston forward Gordon Hayward said. “You catch yourself being a fan. When he gets into that mode, the whole arena knew where we were going, and so did the Raptors. They just couldn’t stop him.”

It was the first time Irving has scored at least 40 points with 10 or more assists in a game. He was the first player do it in the NBA this year, and the first Celtic since Antoine Walker in 2001.

“Kyrie did a great job in the fourth quarter knocking down shots,” said Kawhi Leonard, who scored 31 points and had a season-high 15 rebounds for Toronto. “We fought hard tonight, they played a better game and we’ve just got to keep playing better.”

Jayson Tatum had 21 points and seven boards for the Celtics.

Serge Ibaka scored 21 and Pascal Siakam had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Raptors, who have lost three straight since opening the season with 12 victories in their first 13 games.

