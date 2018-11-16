Yuzuru Hanyu builds huge lead after Cup of Russia short program

Yuzuru Hanyu built a 20-point lead in the short program at the Cup of Russia on Friday.

The two-time defending Olympic champion landed a clean quadruple salchow and quad toe loop/triple toe loop combination en route to earning 110.53 points. As usual, his fans hurled dozens of Winnie the Pooh toys onto the ice in celebration.

Hanyu, who has also won two world titles, wowed the crowd with a flawless rendition of his short routine to Raul Di Blasio’s “Otonal” at Megasport Arena.

Georgia’s Morisi Kvitelashvili, who was 24th in Pyeongchang, received a personal-best mark of 89.94 points for his short program to “Bloodstream” by Tokio Myers to finish second in the opening day.

Sweden’s Alexander Majorov is third with 82.33 points.

“I’m satisfied with my skate,” Hanyu said. “I can’t say perfect.”

Hanyu said he struggled with a two-week turnaround from winning his last competition in Helsinki and trained with less intensity to compensate.

“It was a little strange and it was a little hard to control, but I can say I’m good, whatever, for the short program today,” he said. “I don’t know about tomorrow but I will try to do my best for tomorrow, too.”

Coach Brian Orser said Hanyu took time to get fired up.

“In the warmup he was a little bit lethargic, a little bit slow,” Orser said. “He turned things around. I could see, just around maybe 10 minutes before we went out, all of a sudden I could see him just turn things up, turn up the heat and it was beautiful.”

Hanyu is looking to win both of his Grand Prix events in a single season, not including the finals, for the first time.

The free skate is Saturday.