Carp sign veteran left-hander Kyle Regnault

The Hiroshima Carp added more left-handed bullpen depth on Friday, when the three-time defending Central League champs announced the signing of Kyle Regnault.

Regnault, who will turn 30 on Dec. 13, has no major league experience. This year, he pitched for the New York Mets’ Triple-A club in Las Vegas.

In Las Vegas’ hitter-friendly environment, Regnault posted a 4.77 ERA — the highest of his career — while going 4-1 with three saves. He struck out 82 batters in 60-1/3 innings.

If Regnault makes the grade, he will be able to ease the burden on Geronimo Franzua, the only dependable lefty in Hiroshima’s bullpen this season. Franzua pitched 65 innings with a 1.66 ERA.

The Carp opened up a spot in the pen on Wednesday by not offering a contract to right-handed bullpen stalwart Jay Jackson, who had 92 holds in his three seasons in Hiroshima.