Takakeisho improves to 6-0, remains lone unbeaten wrestler
Takakeisho defeats fellow komusubi Kaisei at the Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament on Friday. | NIKKAN SPORTS

Basho Reports

Kyodo

FUKUOKA – Takakeisho became the only wrestler with a perfect record following his win over fellow komusubi Kaisei on Friday, the sixth day of the 15-day Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament.

Takakeisho grabbed Kaisei’s throat before thrusting the Brazilian down to the clay with his left hand at Fukuoka Kokusai Center. Kaisei (1-3-2) had missed the first two days of the tournament due to a left calf injury, and was on the backfoot from the outset.

The 22-year-old Takakeisho, who opened this meet with a win over grand champion Kisenosato, will face sekiwake Mitakeumi (3-3) on Saturday.

Ozeki Takayasu (5-1) bounced back from his Thursday defeat, beating No. 2 maegashira Tamawashi (3-3). Takayasu is now part of a six-way tie.

With all three yokozuna out injured, the 28-year-old Takayasu still has an opportunity to claim his first top-division championship. Takayasu will face No. 3 maegashira Ryuden (1-5) on Saturday for the first time in the makuuchi division.

No. 2 Tochiozan suffered his first loss of the tournament, losing to No. 3 Nishikigi (2-4) after defeating five of the six highest-ranked wrestlers in the tournament. The only elite wrestler to avoid Tochiozan is his Kasugano stable cohort, ozeki Tochinoshin, whom he won’t face — since stablemates don’t face each other except in championship playoffs.

In the day’s final bout, Tochinoshin (3-3) was pushed out by No. 4 Shodai (4-2).

“My body moved really well. I’m just wrestling the way I always do,” Shodai said. “I think I’ve been wrestling in a good condition here, and hope to continue this until the final day.”

In the penultimate bout, Goeido posted his third win by crushing No. 3 Ryuden’s hopes of beating an ozeki on his first try. The ozeki resisted Ryuden’s attempt at a throw, and forced him backward as the maegashira collapsed on his back.

