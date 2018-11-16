Rockets part ways with 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony

Carmelo Anthony’s brief tenure in Houston is over after he played just 10 NBA games with the Rockets, general manager Daryl Morey said Thursday.

“After much internal discussion, the Rockets will be parting ways with Carmelo Anthony and we are working toward a resolution,” Morey said in a statement on the status of the 10-time All-Star.

“Carmelo had a tremendous approach during his time with the Rockets and accepted every role head coach Mike D’Antoni gave him. The fit we envisioned when Carmelo chose to sign with the Rockets has not materialized, therefore we thought it was best to move on as any other outcome would have been unfair to him.”

The 34-year-old is one of 11 players in NBA history with career averages of at least 24.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists and a three-time Olympic gold medalist.

Houston thought he could be the piece it needed to finally get past Golden State and win its first championship since back-to-back titles in 1994-95. Instead the Rockets limped out to a 6-7 start and the emergence of undrafted rookie Gary Clark made it appear that Anthony would have to take a reduced role.

In the end the Rockets decided it would be better to move on than to force Anthony to do that.

“. . . It wasn’t fair to him as a Hall of Fame player to play in a way that wasn’t good for him,” D’Antoni said. “It wasn’t good for us. It just wasn’t a fit.”

In related news, James Harden scored 27 points and the Rockets routed the Golden Warriors 107-86 on Thursday.

The Rockets (7-7) have now won three straight and six of their last eight games after starting 1-5.

The Warriors, who were without Stephen Curry (groin injury) for the fourth straight game, have lost two of their last three.

Kevin Durant had 20 points for Golden State on a night it was just 4 of 18 on 3-pointers.

Draymond Green had five rebounds and five assists in his return after serving a one-game team-imposed suspension for a dustup with Durant in Monday night’s overtime loss to the Clippers. Green addressed the situation for the first time after shootaround but did not apologize for his actions in the heated exchange.

Nuggets 138, Hawks 93

In Denver, Juancho Hernangomez scored a season-high 25 points to lead seven Nuggets in double figures and Denver set the tone for a runaway victory with a big first quarter against Atlanta.

Jeremy Lin scored 16 points and Kent Bazemore had 14 in the Hawks’ sixth straight loss.

Clippers 116, Spurs 111

In Los Angeles, Lou Williams hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 40 seconds remaining and the Clippers beat San Antonio for their first three-game winning streak of the season.

Williams led Los Angeles with 23 points off the bench.

DeMar DeRozan scored 34 points for the Spurs, who dropped their third in a row.