Rui Hachimura scores 18 in rout of Texas A&M as Gonzaga improves to 3-0

AP, Staff Report

Zach Norvell Jr. scored 22 points and Rui Hachimura added 18 on 7-for-11 shooting, pulled down seven rebounds and blocked one shot as Gonzaga trounced Texas A&M 94-71 on Thursday night.

Brandon Clarke had 14 points and 11 rebounds for Gonzaga (3-0), which won its first three games for the eighth consecutive season.

Savion Flagg scored 18 points and T.J. Starks 16 for Texas A&M (1-2). The Aggies went to the Sweet 16 last season, but suffered major losses to graduation and the NBA draft.

The Aggies were plagued by shooting in the 30 percent range most of the game.

On Monday, Hachimura, a junior from Toyama Prefecture, was named the West Coast Conference Player of the Week after scoring a career-best 33 points against Idaho State and 17 more against Texas Southern.

Gonzaga's Rui Hachimura takes a shot in the first half as Texas A&M's John Walker III looks on during Thursday's game in Spokane, Washington. | JAMES SNOOK / USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

