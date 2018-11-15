Sumo 101: Shitakubeya (dressing rooms)
Reporters interview yokozuna Hakuho in the shitakubeya (dressing room) during a tournament. | KYODO

Sumo

Sumo 101: Shitakubeya (dressing rooms)

by John Gunning

Contributing Writer

Whether in the Kokugikan in Tokyo, or at one of the regional tournaments in Osaka, Nagoya or Fukuoka, sumo wrestlers warm up and prepare for their bouts in dressing rooms called shitakubeya.

There are always two shitakubeya and they are designated East and West.

Wrestlers who are facing each on a particular day other never occupy the same dressing room. This allows them to focus on their own preparation and avoids situations that could be conducive to match fixing.

Measures aimed at increasing vigilance against the latter problem, which were introduced a few years ago, included a ban on mobile phones in the shitakubeya.

Dressing rooms are laid out in an elongated U shape with the entrance near the open section and the yokozuna occupying the largest space at the other end.

Three sides of the U shape are filled with a raised wooden stage about knee height covered with tatami mats.

Wrestlers take their places on the stage in descending order of rank from the yokozuna on down toward the door.

During a tournament shitakubeya are a hive of actively with men fighting that day constantly entering and leaving the room. Assistants to higher rankers are always coming and going as well, bringing the cushions they will use out to the ring and back, fetching drinks for their seniors, helping them warm up, etc.

There is no ring in the shitakubeya but there is a teppo pole that can be used.

The general public isn’t allowed into the shitakubeya. The only time this rule is waived is when the tournament winner poses for a commemorative photo with the Emperor’s Cup surrounded by friends, family and supporters all doing the banzai pose.

LATEST SUMO STORIES

Komusubi Takakeisho (left) forces out sekiwake Ichinojo at the Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament on Thursday.
Tochiozan sets pace in Kyushu
Rank-and-file wrestler Tochiozan beat ozeki Takayasu and earned his fifth straight win Thursday, taking the spotlight at the Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament following the withdrawal of yokozuna Kis...
Yokozuna Kisenosato speaks to the media on Thursday after withdrawing from the Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament. The grand champion, who lost his fourth straight bout on Wednesday, cited a knee injury as the reason for pulling out.
Yokozuna Kisenosato pulls out of Kyushu Basho after fourth straight loss
Grand champion Kisenosato withdrew from the ongoing Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament Thursday citing a knee injury, the latest in a string of setbacks that will again raise the prospect of his retireme...
Kisenosato (left) lands outside of the ring after being defeated by No. 2 maegashira Tochiozan on the fourth day of the Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament on Wednesday in Fukuoka. Kisenosato became the first yokozuna in 87 years to lose four straight bouts to open a basho.
Yokozuna Kisenosato loses fourth straight bout at Kyushu Basho
Kisenosato fell to his fourth straight loss on Wednesday, becoming the first yokozuna to suffer four consecutive losses from the start of a tournament in 87 years. Kisenosato, the sole yokozuna ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Reporters interview yokozuna Hakuho in the shitakubeya (dressing room) during a tournament. | KYODO

, ,