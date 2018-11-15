Lakers guard Rajon Rondo breaks hand

Los Angeles Lakers coach Luke Walton on Wednesday revealed that Rajon Rondo broke his right hand, apparently while making a steal in the fourth quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The veteran point guard will be sidelined for at least a few weeks, and starter Lonzo Ball’s so-far moderate workload is likely to increase.

“It’s tough,” Lakers star LeBron James said. “He’s one of our captains, one of our leaders. I know he’ll get right to it with his rehab, but it’s next man up.”