Lakers guard Rajon Rondo breaks hand

LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles Lakers coach Luke Walton on Wednesday revealed that Rajon Rondo broke his right hand, apparently while making a steal in the fourth quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The veteran point guard will be sidelined for at least a few weeks, and starter Lonzo Ball’s so-far moderate workload is likely to increase.

“It’s tough,” Lakers star LeBron James said. “He’s one of our captains, one of our leaders. I know he’ll get right to it with his rehab, but it’s next man up.”

Lakers guard Rajon Rondo (left), seen playing against the Kings on Saturday, broke his right hand in Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers in Los Angeles. | AP

