Penguins give GM Jim Rutherford a three-year contract extension
Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford is seen in an April 2015 file photo. | AP

More Sports / Ice Hockey

Penguins give GM Jim Rutherford a three-year contract extension

AP

PITTSBURGH – General manager Jim Rutherford is sticking with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The team announced Wednesday it has extended Rutherford’s contract through the 2021-22 season. His old deal was set to expire at the end of this season.

The 69-year-old Rutherford is the only general manager to win Stanley Cups with multiple teams since the league expanded in 1967. He put together the Carolina Hurricanes group that won the franchise’s only Cup in 2006 and helped the Penguins become the first team in nearly 20 years to win consecutive championships when Pittsburgh won it all in 2016 and 2017.

Penguins co-owners Mario Lemieux and Ron Burkle called Rutherford “one of the best general managers in all of sports.”

The Penguins have won 234 regular-season and playoff games since Rutherford arrived in the summer of 2014. Only the Washington Capitals (249) and Tampa Bay Lightning (240) have more wins over that period.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Novak Djokovic plays a shot from Germany's Alexander Zverev at the ATP Finals in London on Wednesday. Djokovic won 6-4, 6-1.
Novak Djokovic overcomes illness to advance to ATP Finals semis
Novak Djokovic overcame an illness — and Alexander Zverev — to advance to the last four of the ATP Finals. Despite requiring a tissue to blow his nose between points, Djokovi...
The South Korean women's curling team comes together during the Olympic final on Feb. 25 in Gangneung, South Korea.
South Korea's 'Garlic Girls' accuse coaches of abuse
The so-called "Garlic Girls" who swept to fame during their stirring run to an Olympic curling silver medal have alleged they were verbally abused by a South Korean official and subjected to unreas...
Kei Nishikori returns a shot against Kevin Anderson during their match on Tuesday night in the round-robin stage of the ATP Finals in London. Anderson won 6-0, 6-1.
Nishikori dealt crushing defeat against Anderson
Following a straight-sets upset over six-time champion Roger Federer in his opening match, Kei Nishikori came crashing back to earth with a 6-0, 6-1 loss against South Africa's Kevin Anderson at...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford is seen in an April 2015 file photo. | AP

,