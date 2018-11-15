Soccer

Diego Maradona denies criticism of Lionel Messi

AFP-JIJI

DIEGO MARADONA, LIONEL MESSI – Diego Maradona says he “loves” Lionel Messi and described as “false” comments attributed to him attacking his Argentine compatriot and Barcelona legend.

“Leo is a friend of mine and I’d never speak ill of a friend,” Maradona assured Spanish sports newspaper Marca on Wednesday.

Last month Maradona was quoted as telling Fox Sports in Mexico that Messi “is not a leader. . . . It’s useless to try and make a leader out of someone who goes to the bathroom 20 times before a game.”

He told Marca that “all that was false.”

“All I said was that Leo is a phenomenon. And that there were players who go to the toilet 20 times, but I never made any reference to Leo,” he insisted.

Maradona implored his fellow countryman to return to the national side after sitting out three friendlies since Argentina’s group-stage elimination from this summer’s World Cup in Russia.

“I think he should return, because if not, we are in a pickle,” Maradona said.

Maradona, who led Argentina to victory in the 1986 World Cup, is currently in Mexico coaching second-division Sinaloa.

Lionel Messi | REUTERS