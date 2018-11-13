Red Sox pitcher Hector Velazquez issues apology for inappropriate video about Hiroshima

Boston Red Sox pitcher Hector Velazquez apologized Tuesday over video footage posted on his Instagram account that showed images of a building that has become symbolic of the 1945 atomic bombing of Hiroshima along with a graphic of a bomb and subtitles that read “Atomic bomb!”

At a news conference held before Game 4 of the Japan All-Star Series at Mazda Stadium, Velazquez bowed his head and said he was regretful of his action.

The Mexican-born major leaguer explained that he was trying to tell his friends in his home country what had happened in Hiroshima, but the way he went about it was inappropriate.

The footage showing the Atomic Bomb Dome and its surrounding area has reportedly been deleted from Instagram.

The Yomiuri Shimbun Group, one of the event organizers, said in a statement that the incident was “intolerable” as it hurts the feelings of the victims of the atomic bombing among many others.

The apology came a day after some members of the MLB All-Stars team, including manager Don Mattingly, visited the Peace Memorial Park and laid flowers in front of the cenotaph in Hiroshima.