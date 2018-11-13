Baseball / MLB

Red Sox pitcher Hector Velazquez issues apology for inappropriate video about Hiroshima

Kyodo

Boston Red Sox pitcher Hector Velazquez apologized Tuesday over video footage posted on his Instagram account that showed images of a building that has become symbolic of the 1945 atomic bombing of Hiroshima along with a graphic of a bomb and subtitles that read “Atomic bomb!”

At a news conference held before Game 4 of the Japan All-Star Series at Mazda Stadium, Velazquez bowed his head and said he was regretful of his action.

The Mexican-born major leaguer explained that he was trying to tell his friends in his home country what had happened in Hiroshima, but the way he went about it was inappropriate.

The footage showing the Atomic Bomb Dome and its surrounding area has reportedly been deleted from Instagram.

The Yomiuri Shimbun Group, one of the event organizers, said in a statement that the incident was “intolerable” as it hurts the feelings of the victims of the atomic bombing among many others.

The apology came a day after some members of the MLB All-Stars team, including manager Don Mattingly, visited the Peace Memorial Park and laid flowers in front of the cenotaph in Hiroshima.

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

Rangers reliever Chris Martin (left) and Angels hurler Shohei Ohtani, former Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters teammates, converse before a game on April 11 in Arlington, Texas.
MLB players, San Francisco coach Hensley Meulens reflect on Shohei Ohtani's 2018 campaign
Around this time four years ago, during the last tour of Japan by major league players, the MLB world at large got its first real glimpse of Shohei Ohtani. After pitching an inning of re...
Two women read about Shohei Ohtani winning the MLB Rookie of the Year Award in a newspaper extra edition in Morioka, Iwate Prefecture, on Tuesday.
Japanese fans elated as Ohtani wins AL Rookie of the Year Award
Fans were elated Tuesday after hearing that Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani had won a Major League Baseball Rookie of the Year Award, to be recognized as the best first-year player...
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, seen in a Sept. 5 game, was chosen as the AL Rookie of the Year award on Monday.
Angels star Shohei Ohtani wins AL Rookie of the Year award
Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani has been voted American League Rookie of the Year after becoming the first player since Babe Ruth with 10 homers and four wins in the same season. Atlanta B...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Hector Velazquez | KYODO

, , ,