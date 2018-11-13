Haile Gebrselassie resigns as president of Ethiopian Athletics Federation
Ethiopian running legend Haile Gebrselassie is seen in a February 2017 file photo. | AFP-JIJI

More Sports / Track & Field

Haile Gebrselassie resigns as president of Ethiopian Athletics Federation

AP

ADDIS ABABA – Running great Haile Gebrselassie resigned as president of the Ethiopian Athletics Federation on Monday, calling it a “sacrifice” for the sport.

He had been president for two years. He was replaced by another running great, Derartu Tulu.

Gebrselassie has been unhappy with the growing grievances of local athletes about training facilities and decision-making, which he believes are politically motivated. The issue came to a head on Sunday at a local meet’s medal ceremony when junior athletes refused to shake hands with athletics officials.

Gebrselassie is considered the greatest distance runner ever, after major competition wins at distances from 1,500 meters to the marathon. He won two Olympic gold medals and set 27 world records.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Novak Djokovic plays a return to John Isner in an ATP Tour Finals match in London on Monday.
Novak Djokovic outplays John Isner in ATP Finals opener
The opening matches at the ATP Finals led to a debate over whether conditions at O2 Arena were trickier than in past years. Novak Djokovic ended it. The Wimbledon and U.S. Open c...
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman (left) joins 2018 Hockey Hall of Fame inductees (from left to right) Alexander Yakushev, Martin St. Louis, Martin Brodeur, Jayna Hefford and Willie O'Ree for a ceremony before a Maple Leafs-Devils game on Friday in Toronto. The induction ceremony was held on Monday.
Martin Brodeur, Willie O'Ree among 2018 Hockey Hall of Fame inductees
Martin Brodeur, Willie O'Ree and NHL commissioner Gary Bettman led the latest group of inductees to the Hockey Hall of Fame on Monday night. Brodeur, the all-time leader in goalie wins a...
Image Not Available
Former Giants running back Ron Johnson, Michigan's first black captain, dies at 71
Former New York Giants running back Ron Johnson, who was the first black player to be a captain of the Michigan football team, has died. He was 71. Michigan announced on Saturday that Jo...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Ethiopian running legend Haile Gebrselassie is seen in a February 2017 file photo. | AFP-JIJI

, , ,