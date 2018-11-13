E’Twaun Moore, Anthony Davis steer Pelicans past Raptors

E’Twaun Moore doesn’t need much to get on a shooting roll.

“I hit one and I feel like I’m on fire,” he joked.

Then he helped cool off the Toronto Raptors.

Anthony Davis had 25 points and a season-high 20 rebounds, Moore scored a season-high 30 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat Toronto 126-110 on Monday night, snapping the Raptors’ six-game winning streak.

Moore connected on 13 of 18 attempts, going 3 of 5 from 3-point range.

“Without his performance, we don’t win this game,” Davis said. “Once he gets hot, he gets hot. It opened up a lot of things for our team. He played huge for us tonight.”

Moore was 5 of 6 in the first quarter and made sure the Raptors would not mount any kind of comeback in the fourth by making five of his final six shots.

“I was in a good rhythm,” he said. “Any time you’re in a good rhythm, feeling good, you’ve got to be aggressive and take it.”

Jrue Holiday had 29 points and matched a season high with 14 assists, and Julius Randle added 17 points and 12 rebounds as New Orleans won its third straight following a six-game losing streak.

The Pelicans outscored the Raptors 72-42 in the paint and snapped a six-game losing streak against Toronto.

Pascal Siakam scored 22 points, Leonard had 20 and Serge Ibaka had 19 points and 14 rebounds as the Raptors lost for the first time in eight home games this season. Toronto entered with an NBA-best 12-1 record but allowed a season high in points.

“Tough night,” Siakam said. “They did everything better than us.”

Clippers 121, Warriors 116 (OT)

In Los Angeles, Lou Williams scored 10 of his 25 points in overtime after the Clippers blew a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter, and Los Angeles hung on to beat Golden State at home for the first time in nearly four years.

Williams rallied after missing shots in the closing minutes of regulation, when the Warriors ran off 11 straight points to force overtime tied at 106-106.

Montrezl Harrell added 23 points off the bench and rookie Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 18.

The Clippers snapped a seven-game skid against the Warriors at Staples Center, where they last won on Dec. 25, 2014.

Kevin Durant had 33 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for Golden State before fouling out with 3:46 left in the extra session. Klay Thompson added 31 points, but was just 5 of 16 on 3-pointers on a night without injured fellow Splash Brother Stephen Curry.

Golden State lost for just the third time in 14 games.

Timberwolves 120, Nets 113

In Minneapolis, Karl-Anthony Towns had 25 points and a season-high 21 rebounds, and the hosts held off Brooklyn after finally trading Jimmy Butler.

The Nets lost leading scorer Caris LeVert to what appeared to be a severe right leg injury late in the first half.

Jeff Teague returned from a six-game absence to score 24 points for Minnesota, which snapped a five-game losing streak.

The Timberwolves officially dealt Butler to the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, along with big man Justin Patton. Minnesota received Robert Covington, Dario Saric, Jerryd Bayless and a 2022 second-round pick in the trade.

LeVert’s gruesome injury brought the entire crowd at Target Center to a silence. LeVert spent several minutes on the court being attended by medical personnel. Timberwolves players huddled in prayer while Nets players surrounded their injured teammate before he was wheeled off the court.

D’Angelo Russell made a career-high nine 3-pointers and scored 31 points for the Nets, who shot a season-worst 39.6 percent from the field.

Kings 104, Spurs 99

In Sacramento, Iman Shumpert made a tiebreaking jumper with 4:05 remaining, De’Aaron Fox and Nemanja Bjelica followed with 3s and the Kings pulled away for a victory over San Antonio.

Sacramento had lost two of its three games on this homestand, including a 101-88 defeat to the Lakers on Saturday in the second half of a back-to-back.

Rested and back to their running ways, the Kings took advantage of an injury-riddled Spurs team to beat San Antonio for the first time since Nov. 15, 2014.

Fox finished with 19 points and seven assists.

Sacramento’s Cauley-Stein had 13 points and 13 rebounds, and Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 22 points.

76ers 124, Heat 114

In Miami, Joel Embiid scored 35 points and grabbed 18 rebounds, and Philadelphia added to Miami’s early-season struggles.

JJ Redick scored 25 points, Furkan Korkmaz poured in 16 and Ben Simmons and Mike Muscala each had 13 for the 76ers.

Goran Dragic scored 22 points for the Heat, who got 17 from Josh Richardson and 14 from Wayne Ellington.

Jazz 96, Grizzlies 88

In Memphis, Joe Ingles scored 19 points, Rudy Gobert added 15 points and 16 rebounds and Utah won its third straight.

The Jazz broke open a close game in the final six minutes with a 14-5 run. Gobert had eight points in the stretch as Utah built its lead to 11 points in the late stages.

Derrick Favors and Donovan Mitchell finished with 12 points apiece for the Jazz.

Mike Conley led the Grizzlies with 24 points, while Marc Gasol added 16.

Thunder 118, Suns 101

In Oklahoma City, Paul George matched his season high with 32 points and went 6 of 10 from 3-point range and Dennis Schroder added 20 points and nine assists as the Thunder thumped Phoenix.

Oklahoma City has won eight of its last nine games after a 0-4 start, while the Suns have lost four straight and 11 of their last 12.

The Thunder scored 22 straight points in the first quarter, holding Phoenix scoreless for nearly seven minutes, to take a 24-5 lead.

T.J. Warren led the Suns with 21 points.

Wizards 117, Magic 109

In Washington, John Wall had 25 points and 10 assists, Bradley Beal added 21 points and the Wizards won consecutive games for the first time this season, beating Orlando.

Jeff Green added 18 points off the bench on 6-of-7 shooting for Washington.

The Wizards made 24 free throws on 33 attempts, 22 more than the Magic earned, and out-rebounded the visitors 41-34.

Terrence Ross scored 21 points off the bench to lead Orlando.

Mavericks 103, Bulls 98

In Chicago, Harrison Barnes scored a season-high 23 points and Dallas overcame a sluggish performance by prized rookie Luka Doncic to beat the Bulls.

Doncic, the leading scorer among NBA rookies, shot 3-for-12 and finished with 11 points as the Mavericks won for the third time in four games after a six-game skid. J.J. Barea added 14 points, five rebounds and five assists.

Zach LaVine led Chicago with 26 points. Jabari Parker scored all but two of his 16 points in the second half.