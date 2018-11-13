More Sports / Football

Former Giants running back Ron Johnson, Michigan’s first black captain, dies at 71

AP

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – Former New York Giants running back Ron Johnson, who was the first black player to be a captain of the Michigan football team, has died. He was 71.

Michigan announced on Saturday that Johnson had died after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. He was in an assisted living facility in New Jersey.

Johnson was an All-American for the Wolverines in 1968 when he set a school record that still stands with 347 yards rushing against Wisconsin. He ran for 1,391 yards that season and scored a school-record 19 touchdowns, another record that still stands.

Johnson was drafted by Cleveland in the first round in 1970 and was traded to the Giants the following season. He became the first Giants player to run for 1,000 yards in a season in 1970 and accomplished the feat against in 1972. He finished his career in 1975.

Johnson was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1992, and became the chairman of the National Football Foundation, which runs the Hall of Fame, in 2006.

In 2008, he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. He is survived by his wife, Karen.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Ethiopian running legend Haile Gebrselassie is seen in a February 2017 file photo.
Haile Gebrselassie resigns as president of Ethiopian Athletics Federation
Running great Haile Gebrselassie resigned as president of the Ethiopian Athletics Federation on Monday, calling it a "sacrifice" for the sport. He had been president for two years. He wa...
Novak Djokovic plays a return to John Isner in an ATP Tour Finals match in London on Monday.
Novak Djokovic outplays John Isner in ATP Finals opener
The opening matches at the ATP Finals led to a debate over whether conditions at O2 Arena were trickier than in past years. Novak Djokovic ended it. The Wimbledon and U.S. Open c...
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman (left) joins 2018 Hockey Hall of Fame inductees (from left to right) Alexander Yakushev, Martin St. Louis, Martin Brodeur, Jayna Hefford and Willie O'Ree for a ceremony before a Maple Leafs-Devils game on Friday in Toronto. The induction ceremony was held on Monday.
Martin Brodeur, Willie O'Ree among 2018 Hockey Hall of Fame inductees
Martin Brodeur, Willie O'Ree and NHL commissioner Gary Bettman led the latest group of inductees to the Hockey Hall of Fame on Monday night. Brodeur, the all-time leader in goalie wins a...

, , ,