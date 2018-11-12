Yokozuna Kisenosato falls

Yokozuna Kisenosato suffered his second straight loss at the 15-day Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament after being defeated by top-ranked maegashira Myogiryu on Monday.

Kisenosato, the only yokozuna competing at Fukuoka Kokusai Center following withdrawals by Mongolians Hakuho and Kakuryu, was unable to find an opening against the former sekiwake.

Myogiryu kept his opponent upright throughout the bout and eventually forced the higher-ranked wrestler backwards out of the ring before Kisenosato crashed to the ground.

Despite having only beaten Kisenosato four times in 20 previous bouts, Myogiryu picked up his first kinboshi prize in five years and third overall for defeating the yokozuna.

The 32-year-old Kisenosato, who went 10-5 in his comeback run at the Autumn meet in September, will fight No. 1 maegashira Hokutofuji on Day 3.

The pair have split their two previous bouts.

In earlier matches, Takakeisho pulled off his second straight upset and remains perfect at 2-0 after defeating ozeki Goeido (1-1).

The 22-year-old komusubi, who defeated Kisenosato on Day 1, put Goeido on the defensive from the outset. Takakeisho got his taller opponent off balance and slapped him down to the clay.

Among the other ozeki, Tochinoshin (1-1) chased out No. 3 Nishikigi (0-2) to record his first win, while Takayasu (2-0) endured an all-out offensive from Hokutofuji (0-2) to remain unbeaten.

Mitakeumi (1-1) redeemed an opening loss by forcing out No. 2 Tamawashi (1-1), while his sekiwake counterpart Ichinojo (1-1) was slapped down by No. 2 Tochiozan (1-1).

Brazilian-born wrestler Kaisei, fighting as a komusubi for the first time since 2016, is set to enter the tournament on Day 3 after sitting out the opening matches with a minor leg injury.