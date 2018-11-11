Yadier Molina, J.T. Realmuto go deep as MLB stars dominate Game 3

Ronald Acuna Jr. jumped for joy as the MLB All-Stars celebrated in their dugout. In the stands, fans on the third-base side stood with both arms raised and waving from side to side. Even some of the Samurai Japan fans were cheering.

Yadier Molina smiled and briefly waved his arms too as he rounded the bases, having just put a jolt into both Tokyo Dome and the Japan All-Star Series with a three-run home run.

Molina’s opposite-field homer was the highlight of a four-run fifth inning for the MLB All-Stars, who bounced back from a pair of losses to beat Samurai Japan 7-3 in Game 3 of the six-game Nichibei Yakyu (Japan-America Baseball) series.

“It was a good feeling to experience that here in front of the Japanese fans,” Molina said. “There is a great crowd here tonight.”

Samurai Japan holds a 2-1 advantage in the series. The teams will travel on Monday before the scene shifts to Mazda Stadium in Hiroshima for Game 3 on Tuesday.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Kenta Maeda will be getting the start for the MLB side in that game. The former Hiroshima Carp ace will be opposed by the current one, Daichi Osera, who will get the ball for Japan.

Outside of Maeda, Molina has been the most popular player on the MLB roster. The veteran St. Louis Cardinals catcher has been cheered at every turn, even when he picked off Japan’s Seiji Uebayashi to end the fourth on Sunday.

Yomiuri Giants star Shinnosuke Abe came over to the MLB dugout to greet him before an exhibition game on Thursday, and Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks catcher Takuya Kai came over to pay his respects before game 3.

Molina has delivered on the field and was 3-for-5 on Sunday. He’s 7-for-11 with three RBIs overall.

Behind the plate, he helped the MLB pitchers hold down a Japan team that scored seven runs in the opener and 12 in Game 2.

“We really couldn’t hit anything tonight because Molina was calling such good pitches,” Japan manager Atsunori Inaba said.

J.T. Realmuto also hit an opposite field homer for the major leaguers. His solo shot off starter Shinsaburo Tawata was his second in as many days — he had a three-run homer in Game 2 — and put the MLB team ahead 1-0 in the fourth on Sunday.

“I timed it right, fortunately, and turned it the other way,” Realmuto said.

Juan Soto nearly had his third homer of the series in the same frame, but his shot to right hit the ceiling and was caught by Shogo Akiyama in front of the wall when it came down.

Japan tied the score on an RBI double by Shuta Tonosaki in the bottom of the fourth.

The MLB side scored on a throwing error in the fifth, when Whit Merrifield bunted with runners on first and second and Tawata fired the ball past the first baseman, allowing a run to score. Molina’s home run later in the frame gave the MLB stars a 5-1 advantage.

The MLB side added two more runs in the seventh. Eugenio Suarez brought in the first with an RBI double and Mitch Haniger made it 7-1 with an RBI single.

Pinch hitter Hotaka Yamakawa and second baseman Ryosuke Kikuchi each doubled in a run for Japan with two outs in the ninth.

But it was too little, too late for Japan, as John Brebbia got the final out to close out the victory.