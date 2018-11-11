Red-hot No. 1 Kento Momota wins China Open
Kento Momota hits a return against Taiwan's Chou Tien-chen during the men's singles final at the China Open 2018 Badminton Championships in Fuzhou, China on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI

More Sports

Red-hot No. 1 Kento Momota wins China Open

AFP-JIJI

SHANGHAI – World champion Kento Momota won badminton’s Fuzhou China Open on Sunday to add another title to his already-spectacular season.

Japan’s world No. 1 survived a spirited challenge from Taiwan’s Chou Tien-chen, defeating the fourth seed 21-13, 11-21, 21-16 in 66 minutes.

The 24-year-old Momota collapsed to the court floor and lay on his back exhausted after finally seeing off Chou.

Momota has been in scorching form this year, winning the World Championships, the Asia Championships and now four events on the World Tour.

His defeat of Chou was a repeat of the Denmark Open final in October, when the explosive Momota similarly prevailed in three games.

Momota, who was expelled from the Japanese team for the 2016 Rio Olympics and banned for over a year for visiting an illegal casino, is now set to compete at this week’s Hong Kong Open.

He is drawn to face aging former No. 1 Lin Dan of China in his opening match.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Ryo Kiyuna competes in the Kata individual male final during the 24th Karate World Championships in Madrid on Saturday.
Ryo Kiyuna wins third consecutive karate gold at worlds
Karateka Ryo Kiyuna clinched his third consecutive world crown in the kata division for men at the world championships in Madrid on Saturday. All flags went Kiyuna's way in the final at ...
Participants in the seventh annual Watari Revival Marathon run through the city's Arahama district in Miyagi Prefecture on Sunday.
Fukushima marathons drawing runners supporting area's reconstruction
Marathon races in Fukushima Prefecture are drawing a growing number of runners looking to support the area's reconstruction from the March 2011 nuclear crisis. In the town of Tomioka, wh...
Obic quarterback Skyler Howard rushes 11 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against Nojima Sagamihara on Saturday at Yokohama Stadium. The Seagulls defeated the Rise 42-25 in the X League playoff quarterfinal game.
Rookie QB Skyler Howard guides Obic past Nojima Sagamihara in X League playoff quarterfinals
Skyler Howard threw four touchdown passes and ran for another, leading the Obic Seagulls to a 42-25 victory over the Nojima Sagamihara Rise on Saturday at Yokohama Stadium in the quarterfinals o...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Kento Momota hits a return against Taiwan's Chou Tien-chen during the men's singles final at the China Open 2018 Badminton Championships in Fuzhou, China on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI

, ,