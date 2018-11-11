Kashima Antlers clinch first AFC Champions League title with scoreless draw in Tehran

Japan’s Kashima Antlers won the Asian Champions League for the first time in their history with a 2-0 aggregate victory after their return leg against Iranian giants Persepolis ended in a goalless draw Saturday.

The Japanese side had won the first leg 2-0 in Kashima last week with Brazilian duo Leo Silva and Serginho on target.

That left Persepolis, also chasing its first continental title, with plenty to do in Tehran and although the hosts created several chances in front of a 100,000-strong crowd at the Azadi Stadium, Go Oiwa’s men held on to their two-goal advantage.

Kashima’s triumph was the second straight time a Japanese team had won the title, following Urawa Red’s victory last year. Before that Gamba Osaka had claimed the crown in 2008, one year after Urawa became the first Japanese champions under the current format in 2007.

Persepolis, known for its mean defence, had no option but to attack on Saturday, but Kashima goalkeeper Kwoun Sun-tae put in a virtuoso performance.

Kwoun, for whom this was a third Asian crown following two with South Korea’s Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, was at the top of his game, keeping the Iranians, especially Ali Alipour and Bashar Resan, at bay.

Seven minutes before halftime Resan muscled his way past two defenders close to the Kashima goal, but failed to beat Kwoun at his near post.

Persepolis coach Branko Ivankovic sent on Mohsen Rabiekhah and Ehsan Alvanzadeh in a desperate attempt to break the deadlock but to no avail.

Kashima’s historic win was seen by hundreds of Iranian women, who watched from an area separated from male supporters in the stadium.

Women have been mainly prohibited from attending men’s games and other sports events in Iran since the 1979 Islamic revolution.

“Today is a historic and festive day for football, a real breakthrough,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino said.

“I was delighted to personally witness that, for the first time in 40 years, Iranian female football fans were allowed to attend an official match again.

“The fact that over 1,000 women could cheer their favorite team and that this took place during Asian football’s most important game of the season … makes this occasion even more special.”