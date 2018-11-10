Samurai Japan’s Yuki Yanagita wields powerful bat in Game 2 victory over MLB All-Stars

There were stars from both MLB and NPB playing under the bright lights at Tokyo Dome on Saturday night.

Then there was Yuki Yanagita, who was in a league of his own.

Yanagita hit a two-run home run and drove in four runs overall to lead an offensive explosion as Samurai Japan beat the MLB All-Stars 12-6 in Game 2 of the Japan All-Star Series in front of a crowd of 45,450 at the Big Egg.

Japan has a 2-0 lead in the six-game series.

Yanagita ended Game 1 with a two-run sayonara home run and didn’t waste any time getting started in Game 2, driving in a run with a single to left in the first inning. He hit a two-run homer to left in the third, connecting on a curveball from starter Erasmo Ramirez.

Yanagita picked up his fourth RBI of the night with a single in the fifth. He finished 4-for-4.

“I got some advice from (Ryosuke) Kikuchi before I went to the plate,” Yanagita said of his fifth-inning at-bat against the Boston Red Sox’s Brian Johnson. “I can’t tell you what he said, but I’m glad I got a hit.”

This sort of output isn’t foreign to the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks slugger. He hit .352 with 36 homers during the NPB regular season. He then hit a pair of homers on the way to earning MVP honors in the final stage of the Pacific League Climax Series. Yanagita also homered and drove in four runs for the Hawks during the Japan Series, which they won in six games.

Yanagita shone brightest on Saturday, but he wasn’t alone in making it a long night for the MLB players.

Shogo Akiyama led a trio of Seibu Lions with a 3-for-4 night that included an RBI triple and two-run single. Sosuke Genda had an RBI single among his three hits and Tomoya Mori pitched in with a pinch-hit RBI single.

Tetsuto Yamada had a two-run single for Japan and Tsubasa Aizawa also drove in a run.

Samurai Japan starter Naoyuki Uwasawa was buoyed by the run support and cruised to the win behind five innings of one-run ball with seven strikeouts.

“I was nervous since it was my first time pitching for the Samurai Japan top team,” Uwasawa said. “I was able to get back on track after getting out of the jam in the first. I appreciate the way (Tsubasa) Aizawa called the pitches.”

Ramirez was tagged for five runs over three innings in the losing effort.

J.T Realmuto had a three-run homer and a double for the MLB All-Stars. Juan Soto also homered and Kike Hernandez and Kevin Pillar drove in one run each.

Game 3 of the series is on Sunday night at Tokyo Dome. Shinsaburo Tawata will start for Japan against MLB’s Scott Barlow.