Futaba Ito, Meichi Narasaki win bouldering gold for Japan

KYODO

KURAYOSHI, TOTTORI PREF. – Sixteen-year-old Futaba Ito won the women’s bouldering final at the Asian sport climbing championships on Friday, finishing ahead of compatriot Nanako Kura.

While the two climbers each completed three problems and four zones at Kurayoshi Sports and Cultural Hall, Ito clinched gold thanks to fewer attempts. Japan’s Saki Kikuchi finished third, ahead of compatriots Miho Nonaka and Akiyo Noguchi.

In the men’s bouldering final, 19-year-old Meichi Narasaki won gold for Japan as the only competitor to complete all four problems. Countryman Keita Watabe took silver.

The seven-day championships continue through Sunday in Tottori Prefecture, in the west of Japan’s main island of Honshu.

Finals for the men’s and women’s speed and lead events will be held Saturday, while the combined events will take place on the final day.

Futaba Ito competes in the women's bouldering final at the Asian sport climbing championships on Friday in Kurayoshi, Tottori Prefecture. Ito finished first overall. | KYODO

