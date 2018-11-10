Hikaru Mori, Megu Uyama become first Japanese women to take gold at trampoline world championships
Hikaru Mori (right) and Megu Uyama pose after winning gold at the world championships on Friday. | KYODO

More Sports

Hikaru Mori, Megu Uyama become first Japanese women to take gold at trampoline world championships

Kyodo

ST. PETERSBURG, RUSSIA – Hikaru Mori and Megu Uyama became the first women to win gold for Japan at a world trampoline championships on Friday when they topped the podium in the synchronized event.

On the third day of action at the St. Petersburg Sports and Concert Complex, the Japanese pair earned 48.340 points in the final, while Canada’s Rosannagh MacLennan and Sarah Milette won silver and Mexico’s Dafne Navarro Loza and Melissa Flores captured bronze.

Previously, the best result at the worlds by Japanese women had been second-place finishes — Ayano Kishi in individual trampoline, as well as Mori and Yumi Takagi in synchronized trampoline, both last year.

“I got goosebumps (when I found out we won gold). It was silver for Mori and Takagi last year so I wanted to beat that. I achieved my goal,” said the 22-year-old Uyama.

“There was a last minute change in the pairing, and I wanted to believe it was a good change. We went last and put on a satisfying performance. I’m really happy,” said 19-year-old Mori.

Mori and Uyama, who have known each other since childhood, competed together for the first time due to an injury suffered by Takagi.

While five of the first seven pairs had to stop their routine midway due to a lack of synchronization, Mori and Uyama, the top qualifiers, stayed clean for gold.

In the qualification round, gymnasts perform two 10-element routines, a compulsory exercise and a more difficult voluntary exercise. The latter is performed again in the final round.

Japan won the men’s team gold at the 2011 worlds, and men’s synchronized trampoline gold in 2007, 2009 and 2013.

Synchronized trampoline, where two athletes perform identical routines at the time same using separate trampolines, is a non-Olympic event.

The competition concludes Saturday with the semifinals and finals for men’s and women’s individual trampoline, and the finals for women’s double mini and men’s tumbling.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Futaba Ito competes in the women's bouldering final at the Asian sport climbing championships on Friday in Kurayoshi, Tottori Prefecture. Ito finished first overall.
Futaba Ito, Meichi Narasaki win bouldering gold for Japan
Sixteen-year-old Futaba Ito won the women's bouldering final at the Asian sport climbing championships on Friday, finishing ahead of compatriot Nanako Kura. While the two climbers each c...
Kei Nishikori will be competing at the ATP Finals for the fourth time when the tournament begins on Sunday in London. Nishikori, who will open against Roger Federer, reached the semifinals in 2014 and 2016.
'Lucky' Kei Nishikori set for ATP Finals
Kei Nishikori said Friday he was "lucky" to be at the ATP Finals after clawing his way up the rankings to reach the elite-eight man event after a lengthy injury layoff. Nishikori qualifi...
Former Minnesota Wild owner Bob Naegele Jr., seen in a September 2000 file photo, died on Wednesday. He was 78.
Founding Wild owner Bob Naegele Jr. dies at 78
Bob Naegele Jr., the founding owner of the Minnesota Wild, has died of complications from cancer. He was 78. The Wild said Naegele died on Wednesday night with his family by his side. Pl...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Hikaru Mori (right) and Megu Uyama pose after winning gold at the world championships on Friday. | KYODO

, ,