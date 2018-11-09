Samurai Japan’s Yuki Yanagita delivers ninth-inning heroics in Japan All-Star Series opener
Samurai Japan's Yuki Yanagita heads home after blasting a two-run walk-off home run in the ninth inning off MLB All-Stars closer Kirby Yates on Friday at Tokyo Dome. Japan won 7-6. | AP

Samurai Japan’s Yuki Yanagita delivers ninth-inning heroics in Japan All-Star Series opener

by Jason Coskrey

Staff Writer

It was shaping up to be an MLB kind of night in the first game of the 2018 Japan All-Star Series.

Then Yuki Yanagita did what he always does.

Yanagita hit a sayonara two-run home run to cap a ninth-inning comeback for Samurai Japan, which defeated the MLB All-Stars 7-6 in the first game of this year’s Nichibei Yakyu (Japan-America baseball) series on Friday night at the Big Egg.

“No matter how you look at it, it’s tough to take a game like that,” MLB manager Don Mattingly said. “You feel like you played well enough to win”

Rounding the bases with the crowd roaring and ecstatic teammates coming out on the field should be a familiar feeling for Yanagita.

The Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks star ended Game 5 of the Japan Series in similar fashion on Nov. 2, hitting a walk-off shot in the 10th inning to end that game.

The game had resembled an NL East block party before Yanagita’s heroics, with homers by players from that division accounting for all six of the MLB side’s runs.

Amed Rosario, the New York Mets’ shortstop, got the slugging display started with a solo home run to left off Japan starter Takayuki Kishi in the third. Rosario also had a single and a double in his four at-bats.

Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Carlos Santana hit a three-run shot to left off reliever Kakeru Narita in the fifth.

“It was a big hit to give us a lead,” Santana said. “It was a thrill to hit it here at Tokyo Dome.”

Then Juan Soto, the Washington Nationals outfielder who is one of the leading candidates to be named National League Rookie of the Year on Monday in the United States, added a two-run homer to left against Akitake Okada in the sixth.

