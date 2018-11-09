Elizaveta Tuktamysheva takes slim lead over Satoko Miyahara after NHK Trophy women’s short program

Russia’s Elizaveta Tuktamysheva grabbed the lead after the short program at the NHK Trophy on Friday with her big jumps and sassy performance.

Tuktamysheva, who won Skate Canada two weeks ago, earned a total score of 76.17 points and holds a narrow lead over four-time Japan champion Satoko Miyahara who has 76.08. Mai Mihara is in third place with 70.38.

Tuktamysheva, the 2015 world champion, was rewarded for her fine effort to “Assassin’s Tango” with a standing ovation from the audience. She opened with a big triple axel, then landed a triple toe loop/triple toe loop combination, and went on to hit a triple lutz.

The 21-year-old has not qualified for the world championships since her triumph long ago, but is enjoying a resurgence largely due to her triple axel.

“I’m happy to skate well today because I was more nervous than at Skate Canada,” Tuktamysheva stated. “I could not sleep well, so I hope I will have more energy for the free skate. I hope to recover better than I did at Skate Canada.”

The St. Petersburg native was asked about her return to prominence.

“I think with the new rules I can compete better this season,” Tuktamysheva commented. “There is no secret to my triple axel. It is thanks to my coach (Alexei Mishin).”

Miyahara was sublime in her performance to “Song for the Little Sparrow.” She began with a lovely triple lutz/triple toe loop combo and went on to land a double axel and triple loop.

The Kyoto native, who was fourth at the Pyeongchang Olympics, received level fours on all three spins. Her final layback spin earned a top score of five from eight of the nine judges.

“I was quite nervous but I did my jumps better than I thought,” Miyahara said. “I was able to achieve my objectives. But I did not get the desired level on my step sequence (she received a level three). Tomorrow I hope to do better.”

Mihara under-rotated the back end of her opening triple lutz/triple toe loop combo to “Romance on the High Seas,” but went on to hit a nice double axel and triple loop. She earned level fours for all of her jumps and step sequence in an elegant outing.

“I under-rotated by triple lutz on the combination, so tomorrow I want to land my jumps cleanly,” Mihara remarked. “I am receiving a lot of encouragement from my coaches, friends and family, which gives my confidence.”

Fifteen-year-old Lim Eun-soo of South Korea is fourth on 69.78, while Rika Kihira is fifth at 69.59.

Kihira, making her senior Grand Prix debut, fell on her opening triple axel to “Clair de Lune” but recovered to keep herself in contention for the podium with a strong triple flip/triple toe loop combo and a triple lutz. She got level fours on two of her spins, while getting a level three on the other and her step sequence.

“I was focused on the triple axel, and could imagine it in my mind, but it was a little mislanded,” Kihira stated. “I hope to land my jumps tomorrow.”

Russia’s Natalia Zabiiako and Alexander Enbert lead the pairs after the short program with 73.48. China’s Peng Cheng and Jin Yang are second (70.66), while Canada’s Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro stand in third (67.70).