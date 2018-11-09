Stephen Curry injures leg in Warriors’ loss to Bucks

Stephen Curry has counted on staying healthy after injuries limited him to 51 games last season. Everything was going according to plan for the Golden State star — until Thursday night.

The two-time MVP left with a leg injury and the Warriors were unable to recover in a 134-111 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks that snapped their eight-game winning streak.

“He seems good to me. I’ve got to talk to him tomorrow and see how he’s doing,” teammate Kevin Durant said. “Hopefully he’s doing well.”

Eric Bledsoe scored seven straight points during Milwaukee’s big third quarter and finished with 26. Giannis Antetokounmpo added 24 points, nine rebounds and four assists as the Bucks handed the Warriors their first defeat at home this season.

The two-time defending NBA champions were already missing All-Star Draymond Green and then lost Curry midway through the third. Curry strained the adductor muscle in his left leg and went to the locker room shortly thereafter. He did not return.

Curry grabbed at his inner thigh after trying to contest Bledsoe’s shot in transition at the 6:50 mark of the third. He was receiving treatment postgame and was expected to have an MRI on Friday.

Klay Thompson led the Warriors with 24 points and Durant had 17 points, nine assists and seven rebounds.

Curry scored 10 points in his second straight game below 20 after getting at least 23 in every game previously — including five 30-point performances and a 51-point outing in three quarters. He dished out six assists in 26 minutes.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said his players took the floor with “mindless intent” and then hurt themselves with foul trouble.

Malcolm Brogdon scored 20 points and Khris Middleton had 17 points and six assists as Milwaukee (9-2) won for the second straight time at Oracle Arena after a 116-107 victory on March 29.

Antetokounmpo had 19 points, seven rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block by halftime as the Bucks led 64-51 at the break.

Celtics 116, Suns 109 (OT)

In Phoenix, Kyrie Irving scored 18 of his season-high 39 points in the fourth quarter and overtime, and Boston rallied from a 22-point deficit to beat the Suns.

Irving scored Boston’s first six points in the extra period, and Marcus Morris finished with 17 against his former team.

Morris hit from the top of the arc to tie it 100-100. Jaylen Brown added 17 points, all after halftime, for the Celtics (7-4).

Devin Booker paced the Suns (2-9) with a season-high 38 points, and T.J. Warren had 29.

Thunder 98, Rockets 80

In Oklahoma City, Paul George scored 20 points and the Thunder used lockdown defense to rout Houston for their seventh straight victory.

Russell Westbrook missed his second game in a row with a sprained left ankle, and Oklahoma City has won both.

The Thunder held Cleveland to 37 percent shooting in a 95-86 victory Wednesday night, then limited Houston to 38 percent shooting on Thursday.

George led the defensive charge with six steals.

Houston’s Carmelo Anthony, who played for the Thunder last season and was traded this summer, scored two points on 1-for-11 shooting. Chris Paul added 10 points, five assists and six steals.

Trail Blazers 116, Clippers 105

In Portland, Damian Lillard had 25 points and the Trail Blazers won their third straight game by topping Los Angeles.

CJ McCollum added 23 points for Portland, which has won six of seven.

Danilo Gallinari and Lou Williams each scored 20 for the Clippers.