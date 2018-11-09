NBA veteran Dwyane Wade and wife welcome baby daughter
Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade and his wife, Gabrielle Union-Wade, are seen at a Dolphins-Bears NFL game in October in Miami Gardens, Florida. | AP

MIAMI – Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade and his wife, actress Gabrielle Union, announced the arrival of their daughter Thursday, a day after she was born via a surrogate.

“We are sleepless and delirious but so excited to share that, our miracle baby, arrived last night via surrogate and 11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely days,” Wade posted on his Twitter account on Thursday. “Welcome to the party sweet girl.”

The baby is Wade’s fourth child and Union’s first. The three-time NBA champion had missed the Heat’s victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night for unspecified personal reasons.

His status for Friday’s home game against the Indiana Pacers was unknown.

The 36-year-old is averaging 14.3 points on 45 percent shooting, 4.0 and 2.9 assists in nine games this season, which he has said will be his last.

In September he discussed his decision to return to the Heat in a video, saying family concerns were a big consideration.

At that time he and Union hadn’t revealed publicly that they were expecting their first child together.

