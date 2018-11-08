MLB All-Stars jump on Giants early en route to exhibition victory
Washington Nationals rookie Juan Soto hits an infield double off the Tokyo Dome ceiling in the third inning of the MLB All-Stars' 9-6 victory over the Yomiuri Giants on Thursday night. | KYODO

Baseball / Japanese Baseball

MLB All-Stars jump on Giants early en route to exhibition victory

by Jason Coskrey

Staff Writer

The MLB All-Stars prepared for their series against Samurai Japan by giving former Japan manager Tatsunori Hara a rude welcome in his return to the dugout.

Washington Nationals rookie sensation Juan Soto drove in a run with an infield double off the Tokyo Dome ceiling during a five-run third inning as the MLB team earned a 9-6 win over Hara’s Yomiuri Giants on Thursday night at Tokyo Dome.

The exhibition was a warm-up for the MLB players, who will face Samurai Japan in the first game of the Japan All-Star Series on Friday at Tokyo Dome.

The contest may not have counted officially, but it’ll be one Giants outfielder Seiya Matsubara will never forget. The 25-year-old hasn’t yet made his NPB debut, but was included on the Yomiuri roster and delivered a three-run inside-the-park home run in the fourth.

Matsubara, who was on an ikusei (developmental) contract until July 31, added a single in the sixth.

But his efforts weren’t enough as the Kyojin were unable to chase down the major leaguers after falling behind 7-0 after the top of the third.

J.T. Realmuto hit an RBI double in the third and a solo home run in the fifth for the MLB team. Amed Rosario had a two-run single, while Soto and Yadier Molina had one RBI apiece.

Hara is back in the dugout for the Giants after taking over for Yoshinobu Takahashi, who stepped down at the end of the season. The 2019 campaign will mark Hara’s third stint with the club.

He managed the Kyojin from 2002-2003 and again from 2006-2015, guiding the club to seven Central League titles and three Japan Series crowns. Hara managed Japan to the World Baseball Classic title in 2009.

Former Yomiuri great Hideki Matsui was also back in uniform, coaching first base for the MLB team in his No. 55 New York Yankees road uniform.

Game 1 of the Japan All-Star Series between the MLB All-Stars and Samurai Japan will take place Friday night at Tokyo Dome. Takayuki Kishi will get the start for Japan against MLB’s Junior Guerra.

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

Team USA manager Don Mattingly (left) and Samurai Japan skipper Atsunori Inaba lead their teams into the Japan All-Star Series, which starts on Friday at Tokyo Dome.
NPB, MLB squads to vie for bragging rights in All-Star series
Atsunori Inaba already knows he'll be managing Samurai Japan during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. When it comes to Don Mattingly and Team USA, well, never say never. Right now, the tw...
Samurai Japan players leave the field after losing to Taiwan on Wednesday in Fukuoka.
Japan falls to Taiwan in warm-up for MLB all-star series
Japan suffered a 6-5 loss against Taiwan in an international friendly Wednesday, two days before Samurai Japan takes on a team of major league all-stars. With both teams struggling to ge...
CC Sabathia pitches for the Yankees during a game against the White Sox on Aug. 29.
CC Sabathia agrees to deal to stay with Yankees
A person familiar with the negotiations says CC Sabathia is staying with the New York Yankees for an 11th season, agreeing to an $8 million, one-year contract. The person spoke on co...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Washington Nationals rookie Juan Soto hits an infield double off the Tokyo Dome ceiling in the third inning of the MLB All-Stars' 9-6 victory over the Yomiuri Giants on Thursday night. | KYODO The Giants' Seiji Matsubara slides into home plate in the fourth inning to complete an inside-the-park home run on Thursday. | KYODO

, , , , , , ,