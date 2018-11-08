MLB All-Stars jump on Giants early en route to exhibition victory

The MLB All-Stars prepared for their series against Samurai Japan by giving former Japan manager Tatsunori Hara a rude welcome in his return to the dugout.

Washington Nationals rookie sensation Juan Soto drove in a run with an infield double off the Tokyo Dome ceiling during a five-run third inning as the MLB team earned a 9-6 win over Hara’s Yomiuri Giants on Thursday night at Tokyo Dome.

The exhibition was a warm-up for the MLB players, who will face Samurai Japan in the first game of the Japan All-Star Series on Friday at Tokyo Dome.

The contest may not have counted officially, but it’ll be one Giants outfielder Seiya Matsubara will never forget. The 25-year-old hasn’t yet made his NPB debut, but was included on the Yomiuri roster and delivered a three-run inside-the-park home run in the fourth.

Matsubara, who was on an ikusei (developmental) contract until July 31, added a single in the sixth.

But his efforts weren’t enough as the Kyojin were unable to chase down the major leaguers after falling behind 7-0 after the top of the third.

J.T. Realmuto hit an RBI double in the third and a solo home run in the fifth for the MLB team. Amed Rosario had a two-run single, while Soto and Yadier Molina had one RBI apiece.

Hara is back in the dugout for the Giants after taking over for Yoshinobu Takahashi, who stepped down at the end of the season. The 2019 campaign will mark Hara’s third stint with the club.

He managed the Kyojin from 2002-2003 and again from 2006-2015, guiding the club to seven Central League titles and three Japan Series crowns. Hara managed Japan to the World Baseball Classic title in 2009.

Former Yomiuri great Hideki Matsui was also back in uniform, coaching first base for the MLB team in his No. 55 New York Yankees road uniform.

Game 1 of the Japan All-Star Series between the MLB All-Stars and Samurai Japan will take place Friday night at Tokyo Dome. Takayuki Kishi will get the start for Japan against MLB’s Junior Guerra.