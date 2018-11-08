Basketball / B. League | B. LEAGUE NOTEBOOK

NeoPhoenix retool roster as former NBA forward Josh Childress rejoins team

by Ed Odeven

Teams are reshaping their rosters and rotations as the season quickly marches closer to the midway point.

Before the midweek slate of games on Wednesday, teams had already played in 20 percent of their 60 regular-season contests. In that dirty dozen of competition, observers saw the dominance of four teams at the top — the Tochigi Brex, Chiba Jets Funabashi, Ryukyu Golden Kings and Nagoya Diamond Dolphins, al of whom had 10 wins and two losses through Sunday.

An now it’s time for adjustments: to maintain top form or seek a way make subtle improvements that could be the difference between a win or a loss — and a realistic shot at playoff aspirations.

The San-en NeoPhoenix, who were 3-7 in their last 10 games before Wednesday’s clash with the host Yokohama B-Corsairs, made a big move this week by announcing the acquisition of veteran forward Josh Childress. San-en was 4-8 before the aforementioned game, and coach Hiroki Fujita’s club faces an uphill climb to vie for a playoff berth.

“With the addition of Childress, the atmosphere of the team becomes brighter, and we will pursue an edge-effective basketball (style) that is interesting to watch,” NeoPhoenix general manager Seiichiro Kage said in a statement.

The No. 6 overall pick in the 2004 NBA Draft, Childress rejoins the B. League team he played for in the 2016-17 campaign. In recent years, he’s also suited up for teams in Australia (Adelaide 36ers, Sydney Kings) and the summer Big 3 circuit. Before that, he was the Greek League Cup’s top scorer in 2010 while playing for Olympiacos.

In his NBA years, the 203-cm Childress competed for the Atlanta Hawks (who drafted him), Phoenix Suns, Brooklyn Nets and New Orleans Pelicans, appearing in 391 regular-season NBA games (9.1 points per game).

“I am excited for the opportunity to join NeoPhoenix again,” Childress said in a news release posted on the San-en website. “I really enjoyed playing in front of the boosters and I look forward to working hard and having fun on the court.”

In 2016-17, Childress averaged 18.6 points and 9.5 rebounds for the NeoPhoenix in 38 games (35 starts).

Impressive form

Last weekend, SeaHorses Mikawa sharpshooter Kosuke Kanamaru reminded anyone who wasn’t paying attention that he remains one of the third-year circuit’s premier scorers, especially from the perimeter.

In a Saturday triumph over the Toyama Grouses, the 29-year-old Kanamaru sank 8 of 14 3-pointers and finished with a headline-grabbing 33 points.

A day later, in another Mikawa win (the team’s seventh straight), he was at it again, flushing 8 of 12 from long range in a 31-point outburst.

Planells update

Hernando Planells, the first bench boss in Golden Kings history (2007-08), is adding a new item to his extensive basketball resume: New Zealand under-17 women’s national team head coach.

Basketball New Zealand made the announcement on Monday.

“I have followed New Zealand basketball for some time now,” Planells said. “I attend FIBA events every year and keep track of players all over the world. I’ve always admired how hard the New Zealand teams play, their pride in their country, and how well they worked together as a team. Playing for your country is a huge honor and responsibility, and to be allowed this opportunity for New Zealand basketball is humbling and exciting.”

Planells joined the Duke University women’s coaching staff as director of relations in the summer of 2012. Since then, he’s been given greater responsibilities, first as assistant coach and, since 2016, as associate head coach. He has also worked as an NBA scout and guided the Maine Red Claws of the NBA Development League (now known as the NBA G League) before starting to work at Duke.

Up next: Planells, 42, will be tasked with preparing the New Zealand U-17 squad for the 2019 Oceania Championships, which will be held next August in New Caledonia.

LATEST BASKETBALL STORIES

Gonzaga forward Rui Hachimura dunks in the first half of the team's win over Idaho State on Tuesday in Spokane, Washington. He finished with a game-high 33 points.
Rui Hachimura scores 33 to help No. 3 Gonzaga rout Idaho State
Gonzaga rode a strong effort from Rui Hachimura to open the season with a rout. Hachimura, a native of Toyama Prefecture, scored 33 points to help the third-ranked Bulldogs to a 120-79 w...
Memphis Hustle forward Yuta Watanabe is seen during the team's NBA G League opener against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Saturday in Edinburg, Texas.
Yuta Watanabe sees major minutes in first two NBA G League games
Yuta Watanabe logged 31 and 32 minutes in the first two games of the Memphis Hustle's NBA G League season. The former George Washington University player started at small forward in Memp...
Fukuoka players Masashi Joho (center) and Dexter Pittman (right) celebrate their first win of the season on Saturday.
Bob Nash pilots Fukuoka to first victory, believes team headed in right direction
It's too early to determine if the Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka's Saturday victory will have a profound impact on their performance this season. But every pro sports franchise needs a first win...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Former NBA forward Josh Childress, seen in an April 2017 file photo in a B. League game, rejoined the San-en NeoPhoenix this week. He played in Australia last season. | B. LEAGUE

, , ,