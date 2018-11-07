Miami voters OK path for David Beckham’s soccer complex
David Beckham poses with children during a promotional event in Bangkok on Saturday. | AP

Soccer

Miami voters OK path for David Beckham’s soccer complex

AP

MIAMI – David Beckham’s long-planned soccer stadium deal is closer to reality.

Miami voters gave city officials permission Tuesday to negotiate a no-bid lease deal with Beckham’s group, which wants to build a Major League Soccer complex on what has been a public golf course. Beckham’s group is also planning to have technology offices, a hotel and retail space on the land, in return for guaranteeing the city about $3.6 million in rent annually.

It’s not a done deal: Now the retired soccer star and his partners must negotiate the terms with city officials for the 25,000-seat stadium and transforming the rest of what is now the Melreese Country Club into a 58-acre (23-hectare) public park.

Tuesday’s win was the first big one for Beckham’s club, officially named Club Internacional de Futbol Miami — or Inter Miami. Beckham has considered and wanted several other sites over the years, before turning his attention to Melreese in recent months.

“I started this dream five and a half years ago … to bring a team to Miami, to bring a team to this great city,” Beckham said at a rally Tuesday night. “To bring a team to you, the people. We’ve had some speed bumps along the way. We’ve had a few problems along the way.”

Beckham’s group has also committed to spend about $35 million to clean up toxic waste at the site and pay a living wage for employees.

The land deal had critics on multiple fronts, with some like Miami native and longtime pro golfer Erik Compton asking voters to save the course and others filing legal challenges saying the city is required to not only have competitive bidding but to get fair market value when selling or leasing property.

“On behalf of all of us at Major League Soccer, we thank the community for its support, and Miami city officials for their leadership,” MLS Commissioner Don Garber wrote in a thread on Twitter.

Beckham is a global icon when it comes to soccer, entertainment and fashion. He started his career with Manchester United and also played for Real Madrid, the Los Angeles Galaxy, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain. He was a fixture in international matches for England for years and won four championships in four different leagues around the globe.

“We’ve proved to the world that persistence, patience, makes things happen,” Beckham said. “We are going to bring a championship winning team. We are going to bring great players. We are going to create homegrown talent.”

LATEST SOCCER STORIES

Image Not Available
J. League suspends S-Pulse manager Jan Jonsson for game after outburst
The J. League on Wednesday handed Shimizu S-Pulse manager Jan Jonsson a one-match suspension for entering the pitch and kicking a ball during his side's 0-0 draw against Shonan Bellmare last wee...
Inter's Mauro Icardi (center) celebrates after scoring an equalizer in the Champions League against Barcelona on Tuesday at San Siro Stadium in Milan.
Barca reaches knockout stage despite draw
Lionel Messi once again watched from the sidelines and Barcelona's attack struggled without him as the Spanish side drew 1-1 at Inter Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday despite dominating ...
Suzuki, Yamanaka earn call-ups for largely unchanged Japan squad
Japan head coach Hajime Moriyasu on Wednesday rewarded J. League players Yuma Suzuki and Ryosuke Yamanaka with their first call-ups to the senior national squad following strong club performance...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

David Beckham poses with children during a promotional event in Bangkok on Saturday. | AP

,