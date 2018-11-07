CC Sabathia agrees to deal to stay with Yankees

A person familiar with the negotiations says CC Sabathia is staying with the New York Yankees for an 11th season, agreeing to an $8 million, one-year contract.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the agreement is subject to a successful physical. The deal does not include any performance bonuses.

The 38-year-old left-hander went 9-7 with a 3.65 ERA in 29 starts this year. He had surgery on his right knee after the 2010 season, in July 2014, after the 2016 season and again last month. Sabathia pitches with a brace on the knee and needs periodic injections there during the season.

He is 129-80 for the Yankees, and his new deal boosts his pay from New York to $229 million over 11 seasons.

Sabathia signed a $161 million, seven-year contract with the Yankees before the 2009 season and led New York to its first World Series title since 2000, then used the leverage of an opt-out provision after the 2011 season to get a new deal that added a $25 million salary for 2016 with a $25 million team option for 2017.

Sabathia took a cut to $10 million this year, agreeing Dec. 16 to a deal that was finalized 10 days later.