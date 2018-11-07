Soccer / J. League

J. League suspends S-Pulse manager Jan Jonsson for game after outburst

Kyodo

The J. League on Wednesday handed Shimizu S-Pulse manager Jan Jonsson a one-match suspension for entering the pitch and kicking a ball during his side’s 0-0 draw against Shonan Bellmare last week.

Jonsson was banished from the technical area in the 65th minute of the first-division match Friday night at BMW Stadium after stepping onto the field and angrily booting a ball bound for the touchline.

The 58-year-old Swede then directed a verbal tirade at chief referee Masaaki Toma before retreating to the stands.

The incident followed a foul on S-Pulse substitute Kazuya Murata that earned Bellmare midfielder Daiki Kaneko a yellow card. Toma had signaled advantage to S-Pulse following the foul, opting not to immediately stop play after Murata went to ground.

Jonsson will serve his ban when S-Pulse host Nagoya Grampus in round 32 of the J. League on Saturday.

A former Sanfrecce Hiroshima and Vissel Kobe midfielder, Jonsson is in his first season at the helm of S-Pulse after managing Sanfrecce last year.

Shizuoka Prefecture-based S-Pulse are currently seventh in the league with three games remaining.

