Fighters reveal general plans for new retractable-roof ballpark
A computer-generated image of the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters' new ballpark, which is set to open in 2023. KYODO | KYODO

Baseball / Japanese Baseball

Fighters reveal general plans for new retractable-roof ballpark

Kyodo

SAPPORO – The Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters announced Monday a basic design for their new ballpark to be completed in the spring of 2023 as Japan’s second with a retractable roof.

The 35,000-seat facility will have a high peaked roof reminiscent of traditional old-style Hokkaido homes, and a massive transparent “glass wall” on the outfield side of the park. This will allow the park to be fully enclosed during Hokkaido’s frigid snowy winters and still support natural grass.

The stadium, currently referred to as Hokkaido Ballpark, will stand four stories high, with the field one floor below ground level. Hot baths in the upper deck in left field are now being planned. The playing surface will be symmetrical, something unheard of at Japanese ballparks until Hiroshima’s Mazda Stadium opened in 2009.

A company within the Nippon Ham Group is now scheduled to be formed next autumn to own and operate the ballpark. American firm HKS Architects will take part in the stadium’s design.

In another departure in a nation where major stadiums are nearly 100 percent reliant on public transportation, the Fighters’ stadium is expected to have parking for 3,000 to 4,000 vehicles. Kitahiroshima’s local government is also looking to have a new station built close to the park with the cooperation of the Hokkaido Railway Company.

The cost to build the park is estimated at ¥600 billion ($530 million) and construction is expected to start in the spring of 2020.

Yafuoku Dome was the first in Japan to have a retractable roof when it opened as Fukuoka Dome in 1993.

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

Image Not Available
George Steinbrenner, Lou Piniella named to Hall of Fame ballot
Late New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner, former managers Lou Piniella, Davey Johnson and Charlie Manuel, and six players headed by Lee Smith are on the 10-man ballot for the National Bas...
Lions slugger Hideto Asamura will pursue free agency, the club announced on Monday.
Pacific League RBI leader Hideto Asamura to file for free agency
Saitama Seibu Lions second baseman and Pacific League RBI champ Hideto Asamura will file for domestic free agency, the club said Monday. The 27-year old was the Lions' third pick in the ...
Lions pitcher Yusei Kikuchi will be posted for a chance to play in the MLB, the team announced on Monday.
Lions to submit application for Yusei Kikuchi to use posting system
The Saitama Seibu Lions have approved Yusei Kikuchi's wish to pursue a career in the major leagues and will post the left-hander soon, executives of the Pacific League team revealed Monday. ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

A computer-generated image of the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters' new ballpark, which is set to open in 2023. KYODO | KYODO