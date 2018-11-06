Japan receives automatic team berths for 2020 Olympics

Japan will be guaranteed two berths, one men’s team and one women’s team, for volleyball as the host of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the Japan Volleyball Association said Tuesday.
There will be 24 quota places, 12 men’s and 12 women’s, with no more than 12 players per team. The volleyball tournaments will be held between July 25 and Aug. 9, 2020.
According to the FIVB, volleyball’s global governing body, all teams will be named by June 28, 2020.
The men’s and women’s volleyball tournaments will be staged at the indoor Ariake Arena, one of six new permanent venues being constructed for the Olympic Games.
LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES
- Flyers halt Coyotes' five-game win streak
- The Philadelphia Flyers struggled to start the season and have seen one goalie after another go down with injuries.
They kept battling and now are back to .500 after earning seven of a p...
- Nasa Hataoka climbs to No. 7 in world rankings
- Toto Japan Classic winner Nasa Hataoka jumped from 16th to seventh in the latest LPGA rankings announced on Monday.
The 19-year-old, who claimed the title on Sunday in Otsu, Shiga Prefec...
- Titans trample on Cowboys
- Kevin Byard secured the interception that sparked the sluggish Tennessee Titans and turned toward midfield.
The flashback for the Dallas Cowboys was just as disheartening as the original...