Japan receives automatic team berths for 2020 Olympics

Japan will be guaranteed two berths, one men’s team and one women’s team, for volleyball as the host of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the Japan Volleyball Association said Tuesday.

There will be 24 quota places, 12 men’s and 12 women’s, with no more than 12 players per team. The volleyball tournaments will be held between July 25 and Aug. 9, 2020.

According to the FIVB, volleyball’s global governing body, all teams will be named by June 28, 2020.

The men’s and women’s volleyball tournaments will be staged at the indoor Ariake Arena, one of six new permanent venues being constructed for the Olympic Games.