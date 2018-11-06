Nasa Hataoka climbs to No. 7 in world rankings
Nasa Hataoka | KYODO

More Sports / Golf

Nasa Hataoka climbs to No. 7 in world rankings

Kyodo

Toto Japan Classic winner Nasa Hataoka jumped from 16th to seventh in the latest LPGA rankings announced on Monday.

The 19-year-old, who claimed the title on Sunday in Otsu, Shiga Prefecture, cracked the top 10 for the first time in her career.

Hataoka has two wins on the U.S. tour, with her maiden LPGA title coming at the NW Arkansas Championship in June.

The top three remained unchanged, with Thailand’s Ariya Jutanugarn at No. 1, followed by two South Koreans, Park Sung-hyun at No. 2 and Ryu So-yeon at No. 3.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

The Flyers' Nolan Patrick controls the puck against the Coyotes' Oliver Ekman-Larsson in the first period on Monday in Glendale, Arizona.
Flyers halt Coyotes' five-game win streak
The Philadelphia Flyers struggled to start the season and have seen one goalie after another go down with injuries. They kept battling and now are back to .500 after earning seven of a p...
Image Not Available
Japan receives automatic team berths for 2020 Olympics
Japan will be guaranteed two berths, one men's team and one women's team, for volleyball as the host of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the Japan Volleyball Association said Tuesday. There will...
Tennessee QB Marcus Mariota throws on a rollout against Dallas in the third quarter on Monday night.
Titans trample on Cowboys
Kevin Byard secured the interception that sparked the sluggish Tennessee Titans and turned toward midfield. The flashback for the Dallas Cowboys was just as disheartening as the original...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Nasa Hataoka | KYODO

, ,