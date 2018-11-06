Nasa Hataoka climbs to No. 7 in world rankings

Toto Japan Classic winner Nasa Hataoka jumped from 16th to seventh in the latest LPGA rankings announced on Monday.

The 19-year-old, who claimed the title on Sunday in Otsu, Shiga Prefecture, cracked the top 10 for the first time in her career.

Hataoka has two wins on the U.S. tour, with her maiden LPGA title coming at the NW Arkansas Championship in June.

The top three remained unchanged, with Thailand’s Ariya Jutanugarn at No. 1, followed by two South Koreans, Park Sung-hyun at No. 2 and Ryu So-yeon at No. 3.