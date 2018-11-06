Huddersfield edges Fulham for first Premier League victory of season
Huddersfield's Philip Billing (left) and Fulham's Jean Michael Seri compete for possession on Monday at John Smith's Stadium. | REUTERS

Soccer

Reuters

LONDON – An own goal by Timothy Fosu-Mensah gave Huddersfield its first Premier League win of the season as it beat fellow struggler Fulham 1-0 to climb off the bottom of the table.

The win lifted Huddersfield, which before Monday had scored only four away goals this season, into 18th place on six points, with Fulham now bottom on five points after 11 games.

Huddersfield fans must have expected another frustrating night as they saw an early shot from Danish midfielder Philip Billing come crashing back off the crossbar in the 15th minute.

Having not seen their side score a league goal at home since a 1-0 win over Watford in April, the home fans finally got to celebrate when Fosu-Mensah headed into his own net under pressure from Christopher Schindler.

“I don’t care who scored it, I don’t care how we performed football-wise, because I think, with the ball, everybody knows that we are able to play much better,” Huddersfield coach David Wagner told Sky Sports.

Celebrating the third anniversary of his appointment, Wagner sent out his side to defend in the second half and it had little trouble frustrating the visitors.

“Everybody has seen that the pressure was on for both teams, but how the players have fought, the spirit and attitude which they have shown, I think they have left everything on the grass, and I have to say it was a deserved win,” he added.

