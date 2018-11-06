Bulls outlast Knicks in double OT

Zach LaVine decided to take the game into his own hands and finally put an end to this double-overtime affair.

Scoring a career-high 41 points, including all eight in the second overtime and the game-winning free throw with 0.2 seconds left, LaVine led the Chicago Bulls to a 116-115 win over the New York Knicks on Monday night.

“I was doing what I do to get us a lead,” LaVine said. “I try to get to the cup, get to the free-throw line. At the end of the day, I am going to do what I do to help us get a win.””

Antonio Blakeney scored 17 points, Jabari Parker had 15 and Wendell Carter Jr. added 11 points and 13 rebounds for the Bulls.

Enes Kanter led the Knicks with 23 points and 24 rebounds, while Allonzo Trier scored 21.

Emmanuel Mudiay’s coast-to-coast layup had tied the score with 2.7 seconds left in the second overtime. But, his foul sent a driving LaVine to the line for the winning free throw.

“I love the attack on that last possession to get to the free-throw line, which was obviously needed,” said Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg. “Our guys needed to get a close one. The guys hung tough and they stuck together. We found a way to get it.”

LaVine, who scored all eight of Chicago’s points in the second overtime, scored the final points of the first overtime with his fadeaway jumper with 1:13 remaining.

Chicago had taken its biggest lead of the game, 59-49, on LaVine’s free throw with 7:28 remaining in the third quarter. The Knicks cut the deficit to two, 72-70, on Kanter’s short turnaround with 1:47 left in the third but still trailed 78-72 after three.

The Knicks scored the first five points of the fourth quarter to pull within one and finally got even at 93-93 on Trey Burke’s jumper with 4:14 remaining.

LaVine then hit three consecutive 3-pointers for the Bulls, but Trier hit a pair of free throws and then a 3-pointer with 48 seconds left to tie the game 102-102.

LaVine missed a pair of shots on Chicago’s next possession. Trier couldn’t connect on a jumper with three seconds left and Mario Hezonja’s offensive rebound and follow-up didn’t fall as the game went to overtime.

Mudiay gave the Knicks their first lead since the second quarter, 104-102, when he hit a jumper with 4:12 left in the first overtime.

“Tough one to take on the chin. Tough way to end the game,” Trier said. “Those are games you want to win. We were right there. I guess we’ve had a lot of moral victories, but we have to find a way to get over the hump.”

Damyean Dotson scored 18 points, Mudiay finished with 16 and Hezonja added 15 for the Knicks.

Rockets 98, Pacers 94

In Indianapolis, James Harden made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 34.8 seconds left and then closed out Houston’s victory over the Pacers by making four straight free throws.

The reigning MVP scored 28 points as the Rockets won their third straight since starting 1-5. And the victories have been coming in large part because of an improving defense. It’s the fourth time in six games the usually high-scoring squad failed to hit the 100-point mark.

Warriors 117, Grizzlies 101

In Oakland, Klay Thompson scored 27 points, Kevin Durant added 22 points, six rebounds and six assists, and Golden State used a big third quarter to beat Memphis for its eighth straight victory.

Stephen Curry overcame a slow start to score 19, and the Warriors outscored the visitors 34-15 in the third quarter to pull away.

That marked a season-low scoring total for any quarter by the Grizzlies.

At 10-1, the Warriors are off to the second-best start in franchise history behind the team of three years ago that began 24-0. The 1960-61 Philadelphia Warriors were 9-0 before losing four straight.

Nuggets 115, Celtics 107

In Denver, Jamal Murray scored a career-high 48 points, including 19 in the fourth quarter, and the Nuggets overcame a sluggish start to beat Boston.

At 9-1, Denver is off to their best start since 1976-77. The Nuggets are 6-0 at home.

Raptors 124, Jazz 111

In Salt Lake City, Kyle Lowry had 17 points and 11 assists to lead Toronto past Utah.

Serge Ibaka, OG Anunoby and Fred Van-Vleet also scored 17 apiece as the Raptors had six players in double figures while winning their fourth straight game.

Clippers 120, Timbwerwolves 109

In Los Angeles, Tobias Harris scored 22 points, Lou Williams added 20 and the Clippers dropped Minnesota to 0-6 on the road.

Led by Jimmy Butler and Derrick Rose, the Timberwolves rallied in the fourth quarter when the duo combined to score 22 of the team’s 25 points. Rose finished with 21 points and Butler had 16 of his 20 in the final period.

Thunder 122, Pelicans 116

In Oklahoma City, the hosts extended their winning streak to five games by topping New Orleans, but lost star point guard Russell Westbrook to a sprained left ankle.

After coming down hard on the side of his foot, Westbrook pounded the ground in frustration before limping off the court. The Thunder led 84-77 when he exited with 4:25 left in the third quarter.

Magic 102, Cavaliers 100

In Orlando, Evan Fournier nailed a 6.7-meter jumper at the final horn and the hosts came back from a five-point deficit in the last 24 seconds, taking advantage of a late collapse by struggling Cleveland.

Fournier took an inbounds pass with 1.8 seconds left after Nikola Vucevic blocked George Hill’s shot at the other end, and the ball went out of bounds off Hill.

Heat 120, Pistons 115 (OT)

In Detroit, Josh Richardson scored 27 points to lead short-handed Miami past the Pistons in overtime.

Richardson hit four clinching free throws in the final 2.1 seconds, ending Miami’s three-game skid. Detroit has dropped five in a row.

The Heat played without center Hassan Whiteside, who is second in the NBA in rebounding (14.6 per game) and blocked shots (2.75). Whiteside missed the game with an injured right knee.

Andre Drummond had 25 points for the Pistons, and the NBA rebounding leader pulled down 24 boards. Reggie Jackson also scored 25.