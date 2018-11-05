Baseball / Japanese Baseball

Pacific League RBI leader Hideto Asamura to file for free agency

Kyodo

TOKOROZAWA, SAITAMA PREF. – Saitama Seibu Lions second baseman and Pacific League RBI champ Hideto Asamura will file for domestic free agency, the club said Monday.

The 27-year old was the Lions’ third pick in the 2008 draft out of high school. He set career highs this season with 104 runs, 32 home runs and 127 RBIs while batting .310, and served as team captain as Seibu won its first league championship since 2008.

After hearing the news, the Osaka-based Orix Buffaloes quickly held up a hand for Asamura, an Osaka native who attended local powerhouse Osaka Toin High School.

“I think we would move toward acquiring him,” said Hiroyuki Nagamura, Orix’s director of baseball operations. “He’s a wonderful player. For the sake of the team and his hometown Osaka, we hope he comes back and lends us his ability.”

If Asamura moves on, he will be the third high-profile Lions player to leave in recent years. In 2014, ace Hideaki Wakui joined Lotte, while his successor as Seibu’s No. 1 starter, Takayuki Kishi, joined Rakuten in 2017.

Players signing while in high school are eligible to file for domestic free agency after eight years of first-team service time, while those turning pro after leaving high school only need seven years.

International free agency requires nine years of service time for both groups. Any player filing for free agency is ineligible to file again for three years.

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

Lions pitcher Yusei Kikuchi will be posted for a chance to play in the MLB, the team announced on Monday.
Lions to submit application for Yusei Kikuchi to use posting system
The Saitama Seibu Lions have approved Yusei Kikuchi's wish to pursue a career in the major leagues and will post the left-hander soon, executives of the Pacific League team revealed Monday. ...
Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts (left) and center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. greet teammates after a win over the Detroit Tigers in a July baseball game in Detroit. Betts, Bradley and teammate Ian Kinsler received Gold Glove awards on Sunday.
Three Red Sox players earn Gold Gloves
Mookie Betts, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Ian Kinsler have won Gold Gloves for the World Series champion Boston Red Sox. It's the third straight for Betts in right field. Kinsler got his seco...
Seiya Suzuki of the Carp hits a home run during the sixth inning of Game 3 of the Japan Series in Fukuoka.
Carp slugger Seiya Suzuki's evolution continues after strong Series
Star slugger Seiya Suzuki came out to the Mazda Stadium parking lot earlier than other Hiroshima Carp players after Game 6 of the Japan Series wrapped up on Saturday night. There he was ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Lions slugger Hideto Asamura will pursue free agency, the club announced on Monday. | KYODO

, ,