Three Red Sox players earn Gold Gloves
Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts (left) and center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. greet teammates after a win over the Detroit Tigers in a July baseball game in Detroit. Betts, Bradley and teammate Ian Kinsler received Gold Glove awards on Sunday. | AP

Baseball / MLB

Three Red Sox players earn Gold Gloves

AP

NEW YORK – Mookie Betts, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Ian Kinsler have won Gold Gloves for the World Series champion Boston Red Sox.

It’s the third straight for Betts in right field. Kinsler got his second Gold Glove at second base, and Bradley won for the first time in center.

The prizes for defensive excellence were announced Sunday night.

Oakland and Colorado each had two Gold Glove winners in the infield. First baseman Matt Olson and third baseman Matt Chapman were recognized for the Athletics, and second baseman D.J. LeMahieu and third baseman Nolan Arenado won for the Rockies.

Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons and Royals left fielder Alex Gordon also won in the AL.

Anthony Rizzo of the Cubs and Freddie Freeman of the Braves tied for the NL award at first. Diamondbacks shortstop Nick Ahmed, Pirates left fielder Corey Dickerson, Braves center fielder Ender Inciarte and Braves right fielder Nick Markakis also won in the NL.

LATEST BASEBALL STORIES

Seiya Suzuki of the Carp hits a home run during the sixth inning of Game 3 of the Japan Series in Fukuoka.
Carp slugger Seiya Suzuki's evolution continues after strong Series
Star slugger Seiya Suzuki came out to the Mazda Stadium parking lot earlier than other Hiroshima Carp players after Game 6 of the Japan Series wrapped up on Saturday night. There he was ...
Hawks catcher Takuya Kai (right) throws out Hiroshima's Kosuke Tanaka (not pictured) on Oct. 30 during Game 3 of the Japan Series at Yafuoku Dome in Fukuoka.
MVP Takuya’s ‘Kai Cannon’ key to Hawks’ Japan Series conquest
The Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks must've known something was off. Hiroshima Carp shortstop Kosuke Tanaka, who had led off Game 6 of the Japan Series with a single, had taken off as Hawks start...
SoftBank's Yuki Yanagita belts a sayonara home run in the bottom of the 10th inning in Game 5 at Yafuoku Dome.
Dramatic Series ride for SoftBank
The Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks wrapped up the Japan Series against the Hiroshima Carp on Saturday at Mazda Stadium, achieving back-to-back NPB championships with a 2-0 Game 6 win. The Pacifi...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts (left) and center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. greet teammates after a win over the Detroit Tigers in a July baseball game in Detroit. Betts, Bradley and teammate Ian Kinsler received Gold Glove awards on Sunday. | AP

, , , ,