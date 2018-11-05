Daichi Kamada nets sixth goal of season for Sint-Truiden
Sint-Truiden's Daichi Kamada (left) scores against Zulte Waregem goalkeeper Sammy Bossut in the 61st minute on Sunday in Sint-Truiden, Belgium. | KYODO

Soccer

Daichi Kamada nets sixth goal of season for Sint-Truiden

Kyodo

SINT-TRUIDEN, BELGIUM – Midfielder Daichi Kamada netted his sixth goal of the season, scoring in Sint-Truiden’s 2-1 win over Zulte Waregem at home in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League on Sunday.

After Theo Bongonda gave the visitors the early lead at Stayen, Kamada beat the offside trap and flicked the ball over Zulte Waregem goalkeeper Sammy Bossut in the 61st minute to draw his side level. It was his sixth goal in eight matches this season.

“I feel relieved when I get a goal,” Kamada said. “Ideally I’d like to get more goals in one match but I didn’t have that chance.”

Zulte Waregem went down to 10 men on 75 minutes when Hamdi Harbaoui was given a second yellow card. Ten minutes later, Elton Acolatse made the advantage pay by scoring on a leaping volley.

Three Japanese started for Sint-Truiden. Kamada and Takehiro Tomiyasu played the full 90 minutes but Wataru Endo was substituted after halftime.

LATEST SOCCER STORIES

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling scores the team's fourth goal against Southampton on Sunday at Etihad Stadium.
Man City routs Southampton
Manchester City displayed ruthless efficiency on Sunday, raising questions over who can keep a second straight Premier League crown from Pep Guardiola's team. Raheem Sterling scored twic...
Yoshikatsu Kawaguchi (left) trains with rival goalkeeper Seigo Narazaki during the 2004 Asian Cup in China. Kawaguchi announced on Sunday that he will retire at the end of the season.
Ex-Japan goalkeeper Yoshikatsu Kawaguchi to retire
Goalkeeper Yoshikatsu Kawaguchi, a member of Japan's national squad at four World Cup finals, will retire at the end of the season, his J. League club SC Sagamihara said Sunday. "I've de...
Consadole's Koji Miyoshi celebrates after scoring the game-winning goal against Vegalta on Sunday at Sapporo Dome.
Koji Miyoshi puts Consadole on track for Asian Champions League spot
Consadole Sapporo took a step toward a berth in next year's AFC Champions League on Sunday when Koji Miyoshi's 74th-minute goal lifted the club to a 1-0 win over Vegalta Sendai. With neit...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Sint-Truiden's Daichi Kamada (left) scores against Zulte Waregem goalkeeper Sammy Bossut in the 61st minute on Sunday in Sint-Truiden, Belgium. | KYODO

, , ,