Daichi Kamada nets sixth goal of season for Sint-Truiden

Midfielder Daichi Kamada netted his sixth goal of the season, scoring in Sint-Truiden’s 2-1 win over Zulte Waregem at home in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League on Sunday.

After Theo Bongonda gave the visitors the early lead at Stayen, Kamada beat the offside trap and flicked the ball over Zulte Waregem goalkeeper Sammy Bossut in the 61st minute to draw his side level. It was his sixth goal in eight matches this season.

“I feel relieved when I get a goal,” Kamada said. “Ideally I’d like to get more goals in one match but I didn’t have that chance.”

Zulte Waregem went down to 10 men on 75 minutes when Hamdi Harbaoui was given a second yellow card. Ten minutes later, Elton Acolatse made the advantage pay by scoring on a leaping volley.

Three Japanese started for Sint-Truiden. Kamada and Takehiro Tomiyasu played the full 90 minutes but Wataru Endo was substituted after halftime.