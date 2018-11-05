Figure Skating

Daisuke Takahashi wins in Nagoya to reach nationals

Kyodo

NAGOYA – Daisuke Takahashi, the men’s figure skating bronze medalist at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, qualified for this year’s national championships by winning the Western Japan championship on Sunday.

The 32-year-old, who returned to the ice last month after retiring after the 2014 Sochi Olympics, scored 161.11 points in Sunday’s free skate for a two-day total of 244.67 that brought the crowd at Gaishi Plaza to its feet.

“This is a confidence builder,” said Takahashi after a routine that included a triple axel, triple toeloop combination.

Takahashi finished third in last month’s Kinki Championship, his competitive rreturn.

Although he told reporters he was not moving well at the end of his routine, Takahashi didn’t show any difficulties until the final spin.

“I’m looking forward to seeing how much I can improve,” he said.

The nationals will be held in Osaka in December.

LATEST FIGURE SKATING STORIES

Yuzuru Hanyu performs during the men's free skate en route to win the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating's Helsinki tournament on Sunday.
Yuzuru Hanyu cruises to Helsinki GP title with season's best score
Two-time defending Olympic men's champion Yuzuru Hanyu wasn't at his best, but still blew away the field to win the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating's Helsinki tournament on Sunday. "I'm really ...
Kaori Sakamoto performs during her free skate at the Grand Prix in Helsinki on Saturday.
Kaori Sakamoto takes bronze, while Yuzuru Hanyu shines in Grand Prix return
Kaori Sakamoto bounced back from a disappointing short program to secure a podium finish in the women's event at the Grand Prix of Figure Skating in Helsinki on Saturday, while Pyeongchang Olymp...
Yuzuru Hanyu competes in the men's short program at the Helsinki Grand Prix on Saturday. Hanyu is in first place with 106.69 points before Sunday's free skate.
Yuzuru Hanyu takes commanding lead at Helsinki Grand Prix
Yuzuru Hanyu leads comfortably after the men's short program at the Helsinki Grand Prix after landing two clean quads. The two-time defending Olympic champion was nearly flawless in the ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Daisuke Takahashi performs at the Western Japan championship on Sunday in Nagoya.

, ,