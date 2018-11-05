Daisuke Takahashi wins in Nagoya to reach nationals

Daisuke Takahashi, the men’s figure skating bronze medalist at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, qualified for this year’s national championships by winning the Western Japan championship on Sunday.

The 32-year-old, who returned to the ice last month after retiring after the 2014 Sochi Olympics, scored 161.11 points in Sunday’s free skate for a two-day total of 244.67 that brought the crowd at Gaishi Plaza to its feet.

“This is a confidence builder,” said Takahashi after a routine that included a triple axel, triple toeloop combination.

Takahashi finished third in last month’s Kinki Championship, his competitive rreturn.

Although he told reporters he was not moving well at the end of his routine, Takahashi didn’t show any difficulties until the final spin.

“I’m looking forward to seeing how much I can improve,” he said.

The nationals will be held in Osaka in December.