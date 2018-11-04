Soccer / J. League

Ex-Japan goalkeeper Yoshikatsu Kawaguchi to retire

Kyodo

SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA PREF. – Goalkeeper Yoshikatsu Kawaguchi, a member of Japan’s national squad at four World Cup finals, will retire at the end of the season, his J. League club SC Sagamihara said Sunday.

“I’ve decided to retire at the end of this season. All I have is a sense of appreciation,” he said in a statement released by the third-division side.

The 43-year-old played for Japan at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics and ranks third on the list of career caps for the national team with 116. He represented Japan in four straight World Cups, starting from the nation’s 1998 debut in France.

Kawaguchi was named rookie of the year in 1995 after joining Yokohama F. Marinos the previous year. His career has included stints with English club Portsmouth and Danish side Nordsjaelland.

LATEST SOCCER STORIES

Consadole's Koji Miyoshi celebrates after scoring the game-winning goal against Vegalta on Sunday at Sapporo Dome.
Koji Miyoshi puts Consadole on track for Asian Champions League spot
Consadole Sapporo took a step toward a berth in next year's AFC Champions League on Sunday when Koji Miyoshi's 74th-minute goal lifted the club to a 1-0 win over Vegalta Sendai. With neit...
Frontale's Shogo Taniguchi celebrates after scoring a first-half goal against Reysol on Saturday at Todoroki Stadium. Kawasaki beat Kashiwa 3-0.
Frontale beat Reysol, move step closer to J. League title repeat
Kawasaki Frontale moved closer to a second straight J. League title with a 3-0 win Saturday against visiting Kashiwa Reysol. Akihiro Ienaga opened the scoring in the 21st minute after Hi...
Kashima's Yuma Suzuki vies for the ball with Persepolis' Kamal Kamyabinia in the first leg of the Asian Champions League final on Saturday afternoon.
Antlers in control of ACL final
Kashima Antlers are one step away from long-desired Asian glory after a testy but emphatic 2-0 win over Iran's Persepolis in the first leg of the 2018 AFC Champions League final on Saturday. For...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Yoshikatsu Kawaguchi (left) trains with rival goalkeeper Seigo Narazaki during the 2004 Asian Cup in China. Kawaguchi announced on Sunday that he will retire at the end of the season. | KYODO

, ,