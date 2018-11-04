More Sports / Winter Sports

Reira Iwabuchi, Takeru Otsuka win big air World Cup gold

Kyodo

MODENA, ITALY – Japanese teenager Reira Iwabuchi won her second straight women’s World Cup big air competition on Saturday, while compatriot Takeru Otsuka topped the podium in the men’s event.

The 16-year-old Iwabuchi, who finished fourth in February’s Pyeongchang Olympics, earned a two-jump total of 166.50 points in Italy’s Modena for her second World Cup victory in as many competitions this season.

Fellow countrywoman Miyabi Onitsuka finished 1.5 points behind for silver, while Pyeongchang gold medalist Anna Gasser of Austria took bronze.

“I’m glad my third and final run went well and contributed to this result. I was able to compete with my motivation high,” Iwabuchi said of her jump which featured a clean backside double-cork 1080 mute.

In the men’s competition, Otsuka edged American Chris Corning to take his first World Cup gold after finishing with a total of 186.75. Finland’s Kalle Jarvilehto finished third, while Japan’s Ruki Tobita missed the podium in fourth.

“I’m glad I was able to ride like I always do in front of so many people. I enjoyed it,” said the 17-year-old Otsuka, who finished runner-up behind Corning in September’s World Cup season opener in Cardrona, New Zealand.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Nasa Hataoka poses with her trophy after winning the TOTO Japan Classic on Sunday in Otsu, Shiga Prefecture.
Nasa Hataoka takes second LPGA trophy of 2018
Teenager Nasa Hataoka shot a dazzling five-under 67 to win the Japan Classic by two strokes on Sunday, her second LPGA Tour triumph this season. Hataoka became the first home player in se...
Kei Nishikori returns the ball against Roger Federer during the Paris Masters quarterfinals on Friday in Paris.
Kei Nishikori to replace injured Juan Martin del Potro at year-end ATP Finals
Kei Nishikori claimed the eighth and final entry to the season-ending ATP Finals Saturday when Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro withdrew due to a right knee injury. Nishikori, ranked ni...
Kazuki Yoshinaga finishes first in the men's 1,500-meter final at the short track World Cup in Calgary, Alberta on Saturday.
Kazuki Yoshinaga wins 1,500m in short track World Cup opener
Kazuki Yoshinaga won the men's 1,500 meters in the season-opening short track World Cup in Calgary on Saturday. According to the International Skating Union, the 19-year-old Chukyo Unive...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Takeru Oiwa stands at the podium after winning the men's World Cup big air competition on Saturday in Modena, Italy. | KYODO Reira Iwabuchi (center) stands at the podium after winning the women's World Cup big air competition on Saturday in Modena, Italy. Miyabi Onitsuka (left) won silver while Austria's Anna Gasser took bronze.

, ,