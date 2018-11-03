Kenzo Shirai captures silver in floor exercise at worlds

Kenzo Shirai took silver in the floor exercise at the world championships on Friday.

Russia’s Artur Dalaloyan followed his victory in the men’s individual all-around competition on Wednesday by taking floor gold at the Aspire Dome with 14.900 points.

Shirai, who finished seventh in the individual all-around competition, completed his floor routine with a score of 14.866.

“The color is different from last year, but I’m glad to have something hanging on my chest,” said Shirai, who took the gold in the floor exercise at three of the previous four world championships.

The 22-year-old Shirai, an eight-time world medalist and 2016 Olympic vault bronze medalist, came into the final after tying Dalaloyan with the top qualifying score of 14.833.

Olympic champion Simone Biles added gold on vault and silver on uneven bars on Friday. The gold medal is her third of the meet and the 13th of her career, the most every by any gymnast at worlds.

Biles, who won a record fourth world all-around title on Thursday, opted not to do her signature vault during the finals but still coasted to victory. Her two-vault average of 15.366 was well clear of the 14.516 posted by Canada’s Shallon Olsen and the 14.508 put up by Mexico’s Alexa Moreno.

Biles finished runner-up to Belgium’s Nina Derwael in the uneven bars final but still became the first American woman to win a world championship medal in all four events.