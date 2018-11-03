Panthers rally past Jets in rematch

Roberto Luongo made 32 saves in his return from a knee injyr and the Florida Panthers rallied to beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-2 on Friday for a two-game split in the Finnish capital.

Keith Yandle, Mike Hoffman, Evgeni Dadonov and Frank Vatrano scored and Jonathan Huberdeau added two assists.

Coming off a hat trick Thursday night in Winnipeg’s 4-2 victory, Finnish star Patrik Laine scored again in front of a capacity crowd of 13,500 at Hartwall Arena.

In other games, both of which went to OT, Vancouver topped Colorado 7-6 and Arizona downed Carolina 4-3