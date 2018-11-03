Soccer

Leicester crash under investigation

AP

LEICESTER, ENGLAND – Air accident investigators in Leicester say flight data and voice recordings have been successfully downloaded from the black box on the helicopter which crashed and killed the owner of the city’s soccer club.

Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who also owned Thai retail chain King Power, was among five people killed in the accident on Saturday outside Leicester’s stadium after a Premier League match.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch said it was able to obtain information from the helicopter’s black box despite it being subject to “intense heat” in the post-accident fire.

LATEST SOCCER STORIES

Kashima's Yuma Suzuki vies for the ball with Persepolis' Kamal Kamyabinia in the first leg of the Asian Champions League final on Saturday afternoon.
Antlers in control of ACL final
ACL Final Dan Orlowitz Kashima Antlers are one step away from long-desired Asian glory after a testy but emphatic 2-0 win over Iran's Persepolis in the first leg of the 2018 AFC Ch...
Bellmare's Keiji Ogawa shoots the ball during Friday's game against the S-Pulse in Hiratsuka, Kanagawa, Prefecture.
Despite lion's share of possession, Bellmare unable to capitalize in scoreless draw with S-Pulse
Shonan Bellmare's bid to stay in the top flight remains on shaky ground following a 0-0 draw against the visiting Shimizu S-Pulse on Friday night. Less than a week after claiming their first lea...
Manchester City's Raheem Sterling is seen before a match against Fulham on Thursday at Etihad Stadium.
Man City's Raheem Sterling agrees to new lucrative contract: reports
Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling has verbally agreed a new five-year contract with the Premier League champion, according to reports on Thursday. Sterling has developed into one of...

, , ,