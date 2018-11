Leicester crash under investigation

Air accident investigators in Leicester say flight data and voice recordings have been successfully downloaded from the black box on the helicopter which crashed and killed the owner of the city’s soccer club.

Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who also owned Thai retail chain King Power, was among five people killed in the accident on Saturday outside Leicester’s stadium after a Premier League match.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch said it was able to obtain information from the helicopter’s black box despite it being subject to “intense heat” in the post-accident fire.